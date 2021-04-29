No Comments

8 Cool Items From the Cadillac Merchandise Store

Photo: Cadillac

If you drive a Cadillac, odds are, you’d like to show it off. But you can’t always take your Caddy to the gym or boardroom. That’s why GM cooked up plenty of ways for you to show your allegiance to the Cadillac brand.

Vintage Cadillac Detroit Tee

Photo: Cadillac

From its ringer sleeves to its weathered charcoal fabric, this shirt has some serious vintage vibes.

Hot Wheels in the Motor City Tee

Photo: Cadillac

Want to get your kids in on the Cadillac love? Check out this Hot Wheels-themed shirt. It’s available in toddler, child, and adult sizes for those young-at-heart Caddy fans.

Cadillac Microfleece Throw

Photo: Cadillac

Do you love your Cadillac so much that you wish you could cuddle up with it? No? Well, you still might enjoy this super-soft 50-inch by 60-inch Cadillac blanket, offered in a shiny graphite hue.

Vintage Cadillac Detroit Mesh-Backed Cap

Photo: Cadillac

Who says that mesh-backed trucker caps and Cadillac don’t go together? If this isn’t your jam, there are plenty of other Cadillac beanies and caps to choose from.

Cadillac Car Charger

Photo: Cadillac

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade comes standard with five USB ports. And if that isn’t enough, you can convert one of its 12-volt power outlets into a USB charging station. Each unit adds two more USB ports.

Cadillac V-Series Rocca Mug

Photo: Cadillac

Add some Cadillac style to your kitchen with this shiny V-Series-themed mug.

Cadillac Stemless Wine Cup Gift Set

Photo: Cadillac

Despite being called wine glasses, these two tumblers would be just as good for holding coffee or hot cocoa. And these stemless wine glasses have travel lids for some reason. Don’t drink and drive, folks.

Cadillac Men’s Stormtech Meta Jacket

Photo: Cadillac

These gradated jackets feature the V-Series emblem right on the chest. The fabric is designed to wick sweat away from your body, making them ideal for working out. And since they’re Cadillac branded, wearing one of these gives a whole new meaning to flexing at the gym.

