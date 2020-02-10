9 Top Safety Rated SUVs of 2020
This article is sponsored by Davis Law Group, P.S.
Safety is one of the top priorities, not only for car buyers but also for manufacturers. After all, no one wants to buy a car that will put them at risk of accidents or death. If you’re thinking of buying a new car in 2020, here are some of the top safety-rated SUVs by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
2020 Mazda CX-5
Mazda is a car manufacturer that continues to impress with its top safety features while maintaining its stylish interior and exterior design. It also boasts useful standard equipment, outstanding driving dynamics, and turbocharged engines. The only downside is its cargo area remains small for SUVs compared with its competitors. For 2020, Mazda CX-5 improved its collision avoidance technology and increased torque for gas engines. Noise and vibration are also noticeably less.
2020 Honda CR-V
When it comes to compactness that won’t break the bank on gas, the 2020 Honda CR-V is still the best SUV to get. Aside from having superb safety features, Hondas also have strong resale value because of their reliability. However, if you’re more an off-roader, Honda CR-V is only a crossover and should not be used for such activities. You’d be better off with sportier SUVs.
2020 Subaru Crosstrek
If you want an SUV that you can safely take on an off-road adventure, then get the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek. It boasts of superb fuel efficiency, so you really get your money’s worth. What’s really nice about the 2020 model is the EyeSight standard availability on CVT-equipped models.
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC
Of course, you cannot go wrong with Mercedes-Benz-grade engineering, so it’s no wonder that this vehicle has high safety ratings. It has outstanding interiors and high-tech features that Mercedes is known for. However, this unit can be on the pricey side. The 2020 model brings in beautiful front and rear styles and improved safety technology.
2020 Acura MDX
Acura MDX is one that has remained reliable over the years. When you get this SUV, you get the Acura luxury and still benefit from a strong resale value. However, if you are more of a European luxury car enthusiast, then the Acura may not appeal to you since the interior styling is pretty subdued, and you may easily get confused with its split level screens.
2020 Volvo XC90
The 2020 Volvo XC90 features excellent safety technology coupled with an elegant interior and exterior styling. However, it does not have V6 or V8 engines.
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
This year’s Hyundai Santa Fe features bold styling and subdued interiors. It makes for great driving with its turbocharged engine but fuel economy is still sub-par.
2020 Ford Expedition
The Ford Expedition maintains its spacious interiors that are well-equipped with features. The fuel consumption is pretty reasonable, plus it has an impressive ride quality that you would want to take on road trips.
2020 Lexus NX 300h
The Lexus NX 300h has so many safety features that it has earned a 5-star overall rating from the NHTSA. Aside from the luxury this vehicle provides, it has a superb ride and outstanding interiors that most Lexus units are known for.
No matter how safe your car, you may still end up in a car accident. If you are injured in a car crash, look for experienced car accident attorneys in your area who can help you recover damages.
When choosing a car, especially if it is for your family, you should always buy one that has high safety ratings from reputable organizations. Sometimes, safety comes at a price. Based on these vehicles listed, the higher the safety rating, the higher the price. But, that’s nothing compared to the value of life. So, make sure to consider these vehicles when deciding on an SUV.