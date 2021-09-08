No Comments

Audi Unveils Skysphere Concept: The 1st of 3 Futuristic Models

This is just the first of three concepts Audi plans to unveil

With hopes of a more electrified future, Audi has introduced the world to a handful of EVs in the last year alone. The popular e-tron received a performance-based GT variant while the 2023 Audi A6 e-tron concept has been making headlines for its outstanding estimated range. At the Pebble Beach golf course last month, during Monterey Car Week, Audi revealed its newest concept: skysphere.

The Audi skysphere concept has an incredibly unique design that calls back to classic sports cars while bringing the future into the spotlight. The model features a long front end with a Singleframe grille that uses LED lights within to create visual effects that are both functional and fun. The rear of the vehicle has ruby red LEDs scattered across what looks like a spoiler to serve as its brake lights. Also in the back is a glass-covered cargo area with two specially made Audi overnight bags that are secured with straps in a crisscross pattern. Rounding out the eye-catching exterior elements are the skysphere’s distinctive wheels that use seven rhombuses to create a concave design.

But the exterior of the skysphere is just the start for this Audi concept. One jaw-dropping element about this vehicle is its ability to offer two driving modes: Sport and GT. While that may sound like many other available models, just wait until you hear the details. When in Sport mode, you’re in control and can enjoy the estimated 310 miles of range. However, the steering wheel and pedals can be swiveled out of view in the autonomous “Grand Touring” (or GT) mode, freeing up the cabin for you to enjoy its modern amenities as well as the views that pass by on your journey.

The Audi skysphere and the upcoming grandsphere and urbansphere concepts — when combined with the brand itself — are meant to represent Audi’s four rings in its logo, showcasing “its vision of progressive luxury.” This new era will surely put Audi near the lead in regards to offering eco-friendly, high-end options as more people are looking for green vehicle alternatives.