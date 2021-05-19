No Comments

Best Cadillacs for Road Trips

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Photo: Cadillac

Are you ramping up for a much-anticipated road trip? Whether you’re headed cross-country or just a few hours away, finding a comfortable, reliable, and safe ride is the most important detail you’ll want to sort out before you hit the road. Here, we’ll tell you which we think are the best Cadillacs for road trips, and why.

Cadillac CT5

2021 Cadillac CT5

Photo: Cadillac

The Cadillac CT5 is a mid-size sedan oozes luxury and comfort, making it the perfect road trip buddy. If you are traveling solo, or with a partner and possibly a kid, the CT5 provides all you need on the road.

Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport models are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Upgrading to the V-Series gets you a meaty 3.0-liter V6, good for 335 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Standard across all trim levels are features like Bluetooth, the Cadillac User Experience infotainment system with 10-inch touch screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an HD Rear Vision Camera. Safety features include forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, and rear seat reminder.

Cadillac XT4

2021 Cadillac XT4

Photo: Cadillac

If you prefer driving a crossover or SUV to a sedan, the Cadillac XT4 is a good option for your road trip. It comes in three trim levels (Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport), all of which are powered by a 2.0-liter four cylinder engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain produces 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

When it comes to leg room, the XT4 offers 40.4 inches in the front seats and 39.5 inches in the rear seats. If you’re not traveling with back-seat passengers, you can take advantage of 48.9 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded; that decreases to 22.5 cubic feet with the rear seats in place.

Feature-wise, the Cadillac XT4 comes with standard dual-zone automatic climate control, paddle shifters, 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability, and remote start. By opting for a higher trim level, you can get features like an auto-dimming rearview mirror, park assist, memory settings, and ventilated front seats.

Cadillac Escalade

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Photo: Cadillac

Traveling with a lot of people (or a lot of stuff)? The Cadillac Escalade is the ideal road-trip ride for larger families or those with dogs. It offers nine total trim options, so you can customize your Escalade for your needs.

The standard engine on the Escalade is a 6.2-liter V8 good for 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. That engine has a dynamic fuel management system that varies the number of active cylinders to ensure it’s running as efficiently as possible. You can also opt for a 3.0-liter turbo diesel engine that pumps out 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque for increased efficiency.

The Escalade offers three rows of seating for up to eight total passengers. If you don’t need to use the second and third rows, you can fold them to open up a whopping 94.2 cubic feet of cargo space. When the seats are up, second-row passengers can enjoy 41.7 inches of leg room, and third-row passengers 34.9 inches of leg room. For a three-row SUV, that is a lot of space. Standard features include an automatic heated steering wheel, heated driver and front passenger and second-row outboard seats, a power-folding third-row bench seat, and leatherette seat trim. The second row has two bucket seats as standard, but you can opt for a bench seat to add that eighth passenger space.

With the Escalade, the options to customize it are endless — but it comes at a price. The top Sport Platinum trim has an MSRP of $102,290, and that doesn’t include any additional options.

No matter where the road takes you, Cadillac has the perfect vehicle to accompany you on commutes, road trips, and more. Check out the entire Cadillac lineup to see which one suits you best.

