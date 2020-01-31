No Comments

Best Family-Friendly Accessories for Your 2020 Eclipse Cross

2020 Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is already designed to handle the needs of small families. However, if you want even more functionality, organization, and adventure-ready capability, consider buying these family-friendly accessories for your 2020 Eclipse Cross.

All-weather floor mats

All-weather floor mats keep your carpet protected from juice spills or muddy boots. After inclement weather arrives and your family members track snow or rainwater into the SUV, you can easily remove them and clean the rubber. You can also add a cargo mat in your trunk to prevent sports equipment from dirtying the area.

Cargo Management System

The Cargo Management System can help you keep your items organized and secure. When you’re not putting your items in the system, you can conveniently collapse and store it. A cargo net is another useful accessory that can prevent your smaller items from rolling out of the cargo compartment.

2019 Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Roadside Assistance Kit

To have more peace of mind on drives, you can purchase the Roadside Assistance Kit. In the event that your vehicle breaks down on the side of the road, this kit has all you need to handle the situation, wrapped inside an easy-to-store package.

Roof rails

If you plan on going biking or canoeing during a road trip, it’s worth adding roof rails so you can attach different carriers to the roof. You can also opt for roof rack crossbars, which enable you to bring even more sporting equipment or large items, without taking up room inside the cabin.

Purchasing accessories can be an easy way to get more out of your drives. If you plan on taking lots of drives with your family, these family-friendly accessories for your 2020 Eclipse Cross could be practical new additions.