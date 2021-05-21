No Comments

Best Road Trip Destinations: New Orleans

Bourbon Street

New Orleans, Louisiana, is famous for its delicious Cajun food, unique architecture, music scene, and colorful festivals. No matter where you’re driving from, the Big Easy is worth the trip. The city is beautiful year-round, but be careful around hurricane season. As we are all painfully aware, New Orleans can sometimes find itself in the path of a hurricane.

The Perfect Road Trip Partner: Meet the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

If you have the chance to take a drive to New Orleans, here are some things you should know.

History

The city’s French history dates back to 1718 and is the inspiration for the beautiful architecture seen throughout the French quarter and the seemingly endless variety of food. Founded by the French Mississippi Company, the French colony was taken over by the Spanish Empire in 1763, remaining under Spanish control until 1801, when it reverted back to French control. These roots contribute to such a diverse and inspiring culture.

What you’ll see

The French Quarter

It’s a crime to go to New Orleans and not take a walk down Bourbon Street. Even if drinking isn’t your thing, there are plenty of unusual shops, cafes perfect for people-watching, and architecture worth seeing. If drinking is your thing, you’re in luck. Bourbon Street has open container laws, meaning you can drink on the street as you meander from bars to restaurants to clubs.

If you’re looking for a party, hit the road in time to arrive for the giant and world-famous Mardi Gras parade and celebration on Bourbon Street. Mardi Gras is celebrated on Shrove Tuesday (i.e. the day before Lent), which varies each year but is usually in the mid-February to early-March timeframe. While you will pay higher-than-normal prices and battle massive crowds, the epic party won’t be something you soon forget.

New Orleans is also famous for its ghost tours. Old buildings dating back to the 1700s make for creepy and interesting haunted tours. Find out about an old hospital and plenty of haunted houses along the way, and check out some of the beautiful cemeteries and above-ground tombs.

Where to stop

Streets in the French Quarter

Besides the famous Bourbon Street, other notable sites include Jackson Square, St. Louis Cathedral, the French Market, and Preservation Hall. In the French Quarter, you’ll also find the New Orleans Mint (now a museum), the National World War II Museum, the Contemporary Arts Center, and the New Orleans Museum of Art. If you’ve brought the family along, or are looking for nature-inspired sightseeing, check out the Audubon Park, Audubon Zoo, Aquarium of the Americas, and the New Orleans Botanical Garden.

Chevy News: The new Chevrolet Silverado debuts on TikTok

If you want to get off the busy streets, hop aboard a riverboat and see the city from the Mississippi River. Alternatively, there are plenty of horse-drawn carriages in town, so you can get off your feet and see the city in style. As with most cities these days, you can also find electric scooters and bikes to rent if you prefer to get around that way.

No matter how you spend your time in New Orleans, you’re sure to have a memorable vacation that you’ll remember for years to come.