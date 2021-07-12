No Comments

2 BMW Models Make Cameos in Marvel’s “Black Widow”

Cast and crew of Black Widow at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con

Photo: Gage Skidmore via CC

When I went to the theater with my wife last Thursday to see the new Marvel film Black Widow, I expected tons of action, explosions, and death-defying stunts. What I didn’t expect was to see two new BMW models appearing front and center within a matter of minutes following the opening credits.

Small and Sporty: Learn more about the 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

I won’t get into the specifics of each scene to avoid spoilers, but let’s just say that a certain Phytonic Blue Metallic SAV (the X3) first helped Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) escape from a group of assassins. With Natasha behind the wheel, the pair seamlessly sped through traffic and even used a part of the X3 to avoid being captured. You can catch some of the X3’s cameo in the trailer below at the 1:04 mark.

Because I was so enthralled with the film, I have to guesstimate that the next BMW cameo came within about 15 minutes of the first. As the two women were bandaging wounds and discussing their future plans while in a small village with no resources or transportation, they noticed a black 2 Series Gran Coupe in a nearby garage. Cut to the next scene with Natasha behind the wheel again as the two sat in the perforated Dakota Leather seats in Magma Red.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe stars alongside ScarJo in this promo photo for the newest Marvel film

Photo: BMW

Jens Thiemer, senior vice president of Customer and Brand at BMW, is elated about the partnership, noting, “This is the very first time BMW has worked with Marvel Studios and the result is just stunning.” The Walt Disney Company is also excited about the collab, with Mindy Hamilton, senior vice president of Partnership Marketing, stating, “There is no better vehicle to take us on Natasha’s journey as she sorts her past than a BMW. The X3 and 2 Series Gran Coupé are sleek and agile, just like Black Widow, and we are so excited for the world to see where we’ve been together in July.”

Stylish SAV: Check out the incredible capability of the 2021 BMW X3

To help promote the film and the two vehicular stars, a special display will be up at SPACE by BMW at The Grove in Los Angeles for a limited time. Along with the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, guests can also get an up-close look at some of the costumes from the film.