BMW Debuts Rainbow-Wrapped M8 at NYC Pride March

BMW unveiled a special PRIDE logo to support the LGBTQ community

BMW is no stranger to celebrating LGBTQ pride, having collaborated with designer Jonathan Adler last year to create a custom wrap for a BMW 850i. That tradition continued this year, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of a few Instagram posts from BMW partner and LGBTQ ally Paris Hilton, BMW debuted a new colorfully wrapped M8 convertible this weekend at the NYC Pride March.

Due to health concerns, LGBTQ Pride celebrations across the country have looked very different than the typical setup of a parade followed by festivals and parties. While many have gone solely virtual, New York City Pride transformed into a march (which was also livestreamed for those at home) to protest police brutality and to support the LGBTQ community. A fleet of five rainbow-wrapped BMW M8 convertibles were driven by mask-wearing individuals and were surrounded by masked marchers carrying signs of support.

Along with celebrating Pride, BMW has become the exclusive automotive partner of the Trevor Project’s “Pride Everywhere” campaign. The Trevor Project provides counseling and support to LGBTQ youth nationwide, and BMW will assist with providing those services as part of its own #DrivenByPride campaign.

“While many of this year’s live Pride activities were cancelled out of necessity, BMW continues to stand with the LGBTQIA+ community in this celebration of Pride and unity,” said Uwe Dreher, vice president of marketing at BMW of North America. “As the world continues to demonstrate for racial equality and justice amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there has never been a more urgent time to celebrate togetherness and unity.”

As one of the few automakers to vocally support the LGBTQ community for years and one of a handful to support the Black Lives Matter movement, BMW is standing out as a brand that truly cares about others. Let’s hope this trend catches on as a means for making change and not just a profit.