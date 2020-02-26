No Comments

Buick Encore Will Be Available for 2021

2020 Buick Encore

Photo: Buick

Buick recently released the 2020 Encore GX, leading many to wonder about the fate of the standard Encore. Nevertheless, the Encore will continue to be available for 2021 and receive a few changes for the next model year.

What we know about the 2021 Encore

For the 2021 model year, the Buick Encore will gain minor updates as part of a rolling update. These changes consist of modified equipment and new available colors. It’s probable that the SUV will retain its 1.4-liter DOHC turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway.

The 2020 Encore provides seating for up to five passengers and has plenty of space for luggage and groceries, with 48.4 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity. The SUV also comes with connectivity technologies, like the Buick Infotainment System, which will likely carry over for 2021.

2020 Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

The 2020 Buick Encore GX is slightly larger than the 2020 Encore, putting the standard Encore at the smaller side of the subcompact segment. The small size of the Encore lends itself well to driving on narrow city streets.

The Encore GX debuted in North America during the Los Angeles Auto Show, which occurred last November. While this new model has garnered much attention, it makes sense that Buick would want to continue offering both the Encore GX and Encore in the United States since crossovers are such popular vehicles at the moment.

In China, the first generation of the Encore will not be living on. Instead, General Motors will offer a second generation of the Encore, based on the GM GEM platform, and the Encore GX, based on the GM VSS-F platform.

It will be interesting to see if the United States will keep selling the standard Buick Encore beyond the 2021 model year and if the next-generation Buick Encore will eventually make its way here.