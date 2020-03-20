No Comments

New Buick Envision S Is Rumored to Come to the US

2020 Buick Envision Essence

Photo: GM

On GM Capital Markets Day, the automaker announced that the U.S. will be receiving new Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and Chevrolet Equinox models. According to other sources, the U.S. will also gain the new Envision S, which Buick would offer alongside the 2020 Envision.

Details on the Envision S

Back in 2018, Buick unveiled the Enspire. The final production form of this EV crossover was showcased in China. However, the Enspire has not made its way to the U.S., even though GM has attempted to trademark the name on two separate occasions in the U.S.

2018 Buick Enspire concept

Photo: Buick

As such, while the Enspire was initially thought to be the replacement for the Envision in the U.S., sources now allege that the new Envision S will replace the Envision. However, Buick has not yet confirmed the Envision S name.

The new Envision model could potentially have a larger stature than the current model and be a more luxurious option. The SUV will also likely share the E2 platform with the Cadillac XT4 and get power from the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, this peppy engine delivers 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque in the XT4.

It seems that the exterior of the upcoming Envision will feature a chic upper front fascia with a wide grille and slim headlights. The lower front fascia will have outer intakes that have chrome detailing. On the front, a silver trim piece will stand out, while the rear will come with narrow taillights and a trim backlight.

Muscular horizontals will accentuate the width of the bumper and, in turn, complement the sloping roof, which will help create an overall slim appearance. Buick will hopefully confirm the name of the new Envision and reveal more of its features in the near future.