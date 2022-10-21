No Comments

Cadillac Confirms World Endurance Championship Driver Lineup

Photo: Cadillac

As teams prepare for 2023, Cadillac Racing has confirmed its driver lineup for the upcoming FIA World Endurance Championship. The 11th season of the WEC consists of seven races across the world, with the Prologue and first race occurring at Sebring International Raceway in Florida.

Supercharged: Get the details on the exhilarating new Cadillac Escalade-V

Three drivers will represent Cadillac in every WEC race in 2023. Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, and Richard Westbrook have been chosen to drive the Chip Ganassi Racing-prepared Cadillac V-LMDh. Westbrook is a veteran racer who debuted in 2014 and had noted success with Porsche. Meanwhile, Bamber and Lynn previously co-drove the No. 02 Cadillac DPi-V.R to victory in the 2022 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Bramber has two wins under his belt from his five starts at Le Mans and won the 2019 IMSA GTLM. Lynn was the winner of the LMGTE Pro class at Le Mans in 2020 and had victories at the 2017 and 2018 LMGTE Pro class at Spa. Notably, Westbrook is an 11-time IMSA race winner, so his experience will be incredibly helpful for the two newer drivers.

“We look forward to new challenges by entering the V-LMDh in the World Endurance Championship,” said Global Vice President of Cadillac Rory Harvey. “Bringing together a world-class team of drivers is paramount to our success next year and Cadillac Racing has accomplished that.”

Here’s the full lineup for the 2023 IFA WEC:

March 17: 1000 Miles of Sebring (Sebring, Florida, United States)

1000 Miles of Sebring (Sebring, Florida, United States) April 16: 6 Hours of Portimão (Portimão, Algarve, Portugal)

6 Hours of Portimão (Portimão, Algarve, Portugal) April 29: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (Stavelot, Belgium)

6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (Stavelot, Belgium) June 10-11: 24 Hours of Le Mans (Le Mans, France)

24 Hours of Le Mans (Le Mans, France) July 9: 6 Hours of Monza (Monza, Italy)

6 Hours of Monza (Monza, Italy) Sept. 10: 6 Hours of Fuji (Oyama, Shizuoka, Japan)

6 Hours of Fuji (Oyama, Shizuoka, Japan) Nov. 4: 8 Hours of Bahrain (Sakhir, Bahrain)