Cash for Junk Cars: 5 Signs That You Should Get Rid of Your Vehicle
This article is sponsored by Cash Cars Buyer.
Junk cars are frequently thought of as inoperable vehicles that sit in somebody’s driveway or front yard, creating an eyesore. For the most part, this is true. However, you could also have a car that’s simply not worth keeping around, and you could get some serious cash for it. If you’ve got a vehicle that fits into any of the following categories, you may want to consider getting rid of it and saving some money.
1. It’s inoperable or unsafe
In many states, consumers can get a replacement if a vehicle achieves “lemon status” within a certain number of miles. Federal lemon law gives you a cash payout and lets you keep the vehicle. On the off chance that you don’t qualify for a replacement vehicle, you should consider selling the car to a junkyard that pays cash for junk cars.
2. It’s worth more as scrap
After a certain number of miles, some vehicles are worth more as scrap metal than they are as modes of transportation. If you have an old car that would sell for practically nothing, visit a salvage yard that has a cash for cars program to see how much they would pay for it. You may find that the value of the metals in the vehicle surpass its sale cost.
3. It needs a ton of repairs
Budget-savvy drivers often keep a vehicle for a decade or more. But there comes a time when an old car starts costing more than its worth due to much needed maintenance. While a couple $150 repairs aren’t so bad, when you’re faced with paying thousands of dollars to replace an alternator or the engine, selling the vehicle to a salvage yard and putting the cash toward another vehicle is a smart idea.
4. It was totaled in an accident
Another reason you should consider selling your car to a salvage yard is if it’s totaled in an accident. It may cost more to fix than it would sell for at a junkyard, where they could get a handful of parts that still work.
5. It’s an old vehicle that won’t get used
Obviously, you don’t want to send that classic Mustang to a junkyard to sell for parts. But if you’ve got an old Chevy Cavalier collecting dust in your garage, you may want to let it go so you can get some extra cash in the bank. Trust us when we say, no one is going to want a crusty Cavalier with half-flat tires, scuffed up rims, rusted wheel wells, and a ripped up driver’s seat.
Don’t lose money as time progresses. If you’ve got a vehicle that is totally destroyed, needs serious repairs, or just doesn’t work, you’ll want to get some money for it while you can. Consider visiting your nearest salvage yard to discuss options for selling your vehicle.