Changes Coming to the 2022 GMC Acadia
The Acadia has long been unique among the GMC lineup — it offers both two-row and three-row configuration options. That’s changing for the 2022 model year — the upcoming model will only offer six- and seven-seat options. Here’s a closer look at what else is changing on this mid-size SUV.
It Pays to Drive a GMC: Check out the GMC Owner Loyalty program
What we know so far about the 2022 GMC Acadia
Previously, the five-seat option was only available on the AT4 trim level. That option came with rear-seat air vents and a rail-mounted rear cargo management system. As of the 2022 model year, the AT4 trim will no longer offer this seating configuration, making it so all models of the Acadia will seat either six or seven passengers
In addition to the deletion of the five-seat option, the 2022 Acadia will also drop its base-trim naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine, which pumped out 193 horsepower and 188 lb-ft of torque. The new entry-level mill will be the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four, which delivers 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The Acadia will also keep its range-topping 3.6-liter V6 dynamo, which unleashes 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque.
In addition to the deletion of the five-passenger seating arrangement and the base-level engine, the 2022 Acadia will also streamline its trim level lineup. The brand will no longer offer the base-trim SL model. Instead, the SLE will take its place as the most affordable option on the lineup.
While we don’t have info on any other changes coming to the Acadia, we’re guessing that the 2022 Acadia SLE model will be fairly similar to the 2021 model. The current model comes standard with an 8-inch smartphone-compatible infotainment system, rear park assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and tri-zone automatic climate control.
Behind the third row, you’ll find 12.8 cubic feet of cargo room. Flatten that out to open up 41.7 cubic feet of room, or fold down all of the seats to access all 79 cubic feet of storage space.
Find the Right Model for Your Needs and Budget: See the benefits of buying a Certified Pre-Owned GMC model
Want to snag a five-seat Acadia before they’re history? Check out our overview of the 2021 GMC Acadia to see if it’s a good fit for you.
Kimiko Kidd is a native Daytonian. She graduated from Wright State University with degrees in environmental science and sociology. She loves her trusty old Honda Civic, but dreams of owning a 1974 Ford Falcon XB with a custom paint job and a vintage Kawasaki Z1000. In her free time, Kimiko can be found watercolor-painting, baking muffins, collecting rocks, playing old-school Nintendo games, writing her novel, sewing stuffed animals, and cosplaying as her favorite Mad Max characters. See more articles by Kimiko.