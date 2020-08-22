No Comments

Chevrolet Excels in 2020 Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study

The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS

Photo: Chevrolet

J.D. Power surveyed car owners in the 2020 Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study to find out which vehicle had the highest quality of seats. Three Chevrolet models topped their segments for having impressively few reported problems.

How Chevrolet models outperformed competitors

The 2020 Chevrolet Impala

Photo: Chevrolet

J.D. Power ranked each model’s seats by looking at the number of reported problems per 100 vehicles in the 2020 Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study. The model with the lowest number of reported problems had the best seats and earned the highest ranking in its respective segment.

In the mass market compact car segment, the Chevrolet Sonic far surpassed competitors with only 2.5 reported problems. Meanwhile, the Impala topped the mass market midsize/large car category, and the Equinox ranked highest in the mass market compact SUV category. The Silverado 1500 also came third in the mass market truck/van segment.

The Lear Corporation makes the seats for the Sonic, Impala, and Silverado 1500, while Magna makes the seats for the Equinox. No matter which of these Chevrolet models you drive, you can expect comfortable, high-quality seating.

The 2020 Chevrolet Sonic

Photo: Chevrolet

According to J.D. Power’s study, the prominent issue that car owners have with seat quality is that they cannot adjust the seats sufficiently. Chevrolet models performed so well in the study because they have such a wide range of adjustment.

For instance, the 2020 Sonic comes standard with a four-way manual driver seat and a two-way manual front passenger seat. To make drives even more comfortable, you can upgrade to the six-way power driver and front passenger seats.

In addition to excelling in the 2020 Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study, the Chevrolet brand has also earned recognition in a number of other J.D. Power studies this year, showing its commitment to driver satisfaction.