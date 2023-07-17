No Comments

Chevrolet Traverse Receives Major Redesign for 2024

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet’s popular three-row Traverse SUV is showing off a serious overhaul for the 2024 model year. Highlights include truck-inspired exterior styling, new safety and connectivity technologies, and a more premium interior. The 2024 Traverse will be available in LS, LT, and RS trim levels, and a new Z71 off-road model is joining the lineup as well.

The 2024 Traverse RS (left) and Z71 (right)

Photo: Chevrolet

New exterior look

The Traverse shows off a more truck-like design for 2024, incorporating muscular shoulder sculpting, a squared-off grille, and a dynamic stance upgrade. LED lighting and a dual-exhaust system with bright chrome quad tips come standard, and new exterior options include a panoramic dual-glass sunroof and an AutoSense liftgate. The RS trim displays 22-inch gloss-black wheels and blacked-out body accents.

Photo: Chevrolet

Upgraded cabin

Thanks to a lowered beltline and instrument panel, the 2024 Traverse has a roomer feel inside. The cabin offers standard eight-passenger seating or an available seven-seat setup, along with up to 98 cubic feet of cargo space. Interior highlights include a new pass-through console and available Evotex or leather seats with heat for the first and second rows. RS adds a one-touch second row and power-folding third row for extra convenience.

Photo: Chevrolet

Expanded tech features

The Traverse comes with a new 17.7-inch center touch screen and 11-inch driver display, providing access to features like wireless smartphone integration and OnStar connected services. The standard Chevy Safety Assist suite is complemented by Buckle to Drive and Rear Seat Belt Reminder technology and advanced driver-assist options like Side Bicyclist Alert and Blind Zone Steering Assist. Super Cruise hands-free driving is now available for the Traverse as well.

Photo: Chevrolet

A more capable SUV

Under the hood, the 2024 Traverse carries a new 2.5-liter turbo engine that delivers 315 horsepower, 317 lb-ft of torque, and 5,000 pounds of max towing. The Z71 trim gives the Traverse even more of a capability upgrade. Its key features include twin-clutch AWD, unique dampers with hydraulic rebound control, an extra inch of ground clearance and improved approach angles, and off-road equipment like all-terrain tires and an aluminum skid plate.

Chevy says the 2024 Traverse will arrive at dealerships early next year, with more details to come once production begins.