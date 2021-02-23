No Comments

Chevy Camaro Earns Spot on KBB’s Top 10 for Coolest Cars

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Camaro doesn’t need validation that it’s cool; it’s always been cool, but it is always nice to get a compliment, right? The latest praise for the cool Camaro comes from Kelley Blue Book, which included the muscle car in its list of the “10 Coolest Cars Under $30,000 for 2021.”

“The Chevy Camaro is a muscle-car classic that has been on the scene for nearly 55 years. Its styling is a modern take on the first-generation model, but the 2021 Camaro’s performance at the track goes above and far beyond the original’s capabilities,” according to KBB writer Allyson Harwood.

The 2021 Camaro offers a choice of four powertrains. The standard 2.0-liter Turbo generates 275 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The available 3.6-liter V6 ups the power ratings to 335 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque. The Supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 puts out 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. The Camaro can launch from zero to 60 miles per hour in only 3.5 seconds.

With the standard engine, Harwood notes you will stay way under the $30,000 limit yet still earn a thrilling performance.

“If you wanted to just squeak over that price — to $30,995, before factoring in Fair Purchase Price and incentives — you can get the Turbo 1LE package, with an upgraded sport suspension, heavy-duty brakes, and track mode,” adds Harwood.

The 2021 Camaro has a starting MSRP of $25,000.

In addition to a signature design accented by a large, low grille, bold colors, and an athletic exterior, the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro also impresses with modern technologies to make your ride as entertaining and connected as possible. The user-friendly Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system features smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also allows you to transform your cabin into a moving hotspot with available built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi.