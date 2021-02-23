Chevy Camaro Earns Spot on KBB’s Top 10 for Coolest Cars
The Chevrolet Camaro doesn’t need validation that it’s cool; it’s always been cool, but it is always nice to get a compliment, right? The latest praise for the cool Camaro comes from Kelley Blue Book, which included the muscle car in its list of the “10 Coolest Cars Under $30,000 for 2021.”
Available Now: 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
“The Chevy Camaro is a muscle-car classic that has been on the scene for nearly 55 years. Its styling is a modern take on the first-generation model, but the 2021 Camaro’s performance at the track goes above and far beyond the original’s capabilities,” according to KBB writer Allyson Harwood.
The 2021 Camaro offers a choice of four powertrains. The standard 2.0-liter Turbo generates 275 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The available 3.6-liter V6 ups the power ratings to 335 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque. The Supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 puts out 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. The Camaro can launch from zero to 60 miles per hour in only 3.5 seconds.
With the standard engine, Harwood notes you will stay way under the $30,000 limit yet still earn a thrilling performance.
“If you wanted to just squeak over that price — to $30,995, before factoring in Fair Purchase Price and incentives — you can get the Turbo 1LE package, with an upgraded sport suspension, heavy-duty brakes, and track mode,” adds Harwood.
The 2021 Camaro has a starting MSRP of $25,000.
Award-winning Ride: Corvette Stingray named 2020 MotorTrend Car of the Year
In addition to a signature design accented by a large, low grille, bold colors, and an athletic exterior, the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro also impresses with modern technologies to make your ride as entertaining and connected as possible. The user-friendly Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system features smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also allows you to transform your cabin into a moving hotspot with available built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi.
DeAnn Owens is a Dayton transplant by way of the Windy City, yet considers herself to be a California girl at heart even though she’s only visited there once. To get through the dreaded allergy season unique to the Miami Valley, she reads, writes, complains about the weather, and enjoys spending time with her husband, two sons, and their newest addition, a Boston terrier puppy that is now in charge of all their lives. In the future, she hopes to write a novel and travel through time. See more articles by DeAnn.