Chevy Equinox Named a Best Used Car Under $20,000

The 2016 Chevrolet Equinox

Photo: General Motors

Consumer Reports recognized the 2016 to 2018 Chevrolet Equinox as a Best Used Car Under $20,000. The Equinox stood out in the midsize SUV category with its quiet and spacious interior as well as its responsive handling.

Advantages of buying a used Equinox

The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS

Photo: Chevrolet

Consumer Reports determined that the Chevrolet Equinox was a Best Used Car Under $20,000 after combing through numerous survey responses and pieces of data. The organization found that the SUV had a higher reliability rating than average and had fantastic test results.

The Equinox earned praise for its cozy and refined interior. In particular, the organization appreciated the SUV’s roomy rear bench seat, which ensures everyone in the cabin can be comfortable, no matter where you sit.

The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox Premier

Photo: Chevrolet

Consumer Reports also noted that the Equinox has excellent handling. Whether you drive on a windy road or a snow-covered street, you can feel secure and in control behind the wheel. By having responsive handling along with a hushed interior environment, the SUV makes it easy for you to relax on the ride and for your little ones to take a nap.

The 2018 Equinox gives you the choice between the fuel-efficient 1.5-liter Turbo engine and the 252-horsepower 2.0-liter Turbo engine. When equipped with either engine, the SUV ensures you not only enjoy the ride but also feel confident driving, thanks to its wide variety of safety systems. Available systems include Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert.

Consumer Reports estimates that the 2016 Chevrolet Equinox currently costs anywhere from $10,950 and $16,100, while the 2017 and 2018 models are also available for affordable prices. As such, by buying one of these used Equinox models, you can drive a family-friendly SUV without breaking the bank.