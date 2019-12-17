No Comments

Chevy Equinox Named to Top 10 List of Best New SUVs Under $25,000

Photo: Chevrolet

A new SUV that delivers advanced tech, an abundance of interior features, and a powerful performance doesn’t have to break the bank. Just check out the 2020 Chevy Equinox. The well-equipped SUV was just named to U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 10 Best New SUVs Under $25,000.

The 2020 Equinox boasts a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $23,800 and a 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It earned five stars in both frontal crash and side crash testing and four stars in rollover tests.

In addition to its safety features, the 2020 Equinox impressed the U.S. News editors with its well-appointed cabin, fuel efficiency, and performance quality.

“The 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is one of the best-selling compact SUVs on the market today,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday. “It features an expansive cabin with two rows of roomy seats, a relaxed ride, sufficient acceleration, and decent handling. The Equinox gets good gas mileage and has a history of positive crash test scores and excellent predicted reliability.”

When equipped with front-wheel drive and powered by the 1.5-liter turbo engine, the small SUV will keep drivers on the road with an EPA-estimated fuel efficiency rating of 26 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway. When properly equipped and powered by the available 252 horsepower-rated 2.0-liter turbo engine, the Equinox can tow a maximum weight of 3,500 pounds, ideal for road trips that require extra gear.

Also standing out for the editors at U.S. News is the Equinox’s entertaining tech.

“The Equinox comes packed with attractive niceties, such as an intuitive touch-screen interface with smartphone connectivity, a Wi-Fi hot spot, Chevy’s Teen Driver, and multiple advanced driver assistance technologies,” Loveday adds.