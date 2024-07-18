No Comments

Chevy Silverado Is the Bestselling Pickup for Hispanic Buyers

Photo: Chevrolet

It’s common knowledge that the Chevy Silverado is one of the top trucks in America. But have you ever wondered how that breaks down by the type of buyer? Well, according to some historical data, Chevy is happy to announce that the Silverado is the bestselling pickup among Hispanic buyers for the 10th year in a row!

This announcement was based on S&P Global Mobility new personal U.S. vehicle registrations for the years 2014-2023. (I can’t imagine poring over that much data, so props to whomever did that.) As a whole, Chevy is third among Hispanic buyers in the U.S. with the segment growing by 7.1% recently. Overall sales for the automaker were up 11% from 2022-2023, too.

“This milestone is a great accomplishment for the brand,” said Amy Masica, marketing director at Chevrolet Trucks. “We know our customers depend on capable, reliable trucks from a brand they trust, and we are proud Chevrolet Silverado continues to deliver.”

The Chevrolet Silverado is a versatile option among trucks, offering nine trims with all sorts of standard and available features. Whether the pickup is needed for work or play, or a combination of both, Hispanic buyers found the Silverado to be the best pick for a long time.

Late last year, the Chevy Colorado was awarded 2024 Best Truck of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press Association — further emphasizing the love for the brand and its vehicles. But that love isn’t found solely in the U.S. or solely by Hispanic or Latino groups. The 2024 Silverado went on sale in Brazil in late December and was an immediate sales success, recording 295 units sold that month and an incredible 437 units in January 2024.

When browsing online forums, I discovered from Hispanic people that Chevrolet can often be seen as a status symbol. Many people also stated that Chevy delivers when it comes to durability and reliability for their needs with a pickup truck, thus creating years of brand loyalty throughout generations. Whatever the case may be, Chevy should stick to what it’s doing when it comes to its trucks, because it seems to be working for Hispanic buyers and many others.