Chevy Sonic Is No. 1 in 2020 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

The concise and colorful 2020 Sonic makes a great daily driver if you value efficiency and quality

Though the summer has just begun, the 2020 Chevy Sonic has already garnered some noteworthy accolades. Not only is it one of U.S. News and World Report’s best options for a new car, but it also came in first place on this year’s J.D. Power Initial Quality Study.

The Sonic dominates 2020 J.D. Power IQS

The Chevy Sonic aced the small car segment and secured the best overall score of all the vehicles evaluated in the study, as J.D. Power confirms. Sonic owners reported 103 problems per 100 vehicles (or 103 PP100). That’s the lowest score any of the competing models had.

This exclusive award says a lot about the quality of Chevy vehicles and the positive experiences that owners have had with the Sonic. The J.D. Power IQS is now in its 34th year. The Initial Quality Study is the industry benchmark for new-vehicle quality and, year after year, automakers apply the insights they learn from consumers to make positive changes,” said Dave Sargent, vice president of automotive quality at J.D. Power.

Other findings from the study

J.D. Power uncovered a couple of other interesting results from the study. Interestingly enough, 2020 continues the trend of domestic brands outranking premium brands when it comes to initial quality. Seven domestic brands, including Chevrolet, performed better than the overall industry average of 166 PP100. (As an overall brand, Chevy had a score of 141 PP100.)

In addition, infotainment continues to be a challenging category for automakers to rank high with consumers. Per J.D. Power, almost 25 percent of new-vehicle problems had to do with modern cabin technologies such as built-in navigation, voice recognition, and Bluetooth connectivity.

We commend the Chevy Sonic for its stellar performance on this year’s J.D. Power IQS ranking. Learn more about this car’s fresh updates here.

The 2020 Sonic glows with pride over securing first place on the 2020 J.D. Power IQS ranking

Photo: Chevrolet

