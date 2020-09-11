No Comments

Chevy’s 1.75 Millionth Corvette Raffled Off

Eight generations later, its still impressive

Photo: Chevrolet

To say that the Corvette is a car with a history would be an understatement. The classic vehicle first made its debut in 1953, nearly 70 years ago. Since then, it has come to define the sports car segment, and remains a beloved fixture in the automotive world. This summer marked the production of Chevy’s 1.75 millionth Corvette, which was raffled off to a lucky driver last week.

Chevy’s 1.75 millionth Corvette finds its home

On September 4, the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, drew the winning name for the raffle. The event, which was broadcast live on social media, is part of ongoing fund-raising efforts for the museum. The lucky winner was Wichita, Kansas, resident Don Creekmore.

His prize was a sleek new 2020 Corvette C8 Coupe. This particular example sports an Arctic White paint job with an Adrenaline Red interior. In addition to being eye catching, this color scheme also carries a deeper significance. Nearly seven decades ago, the first Corvette to ever leave the assembly line was white with a red interior. Since then, most major Corvette-production milestones have been marked by releasing vehicles with these colors. Those prior milestones include the production of its 1.5 millionth example back in 2009, and its one millionth back in 1992. Both of those Corvettes also sported the white-and-red color scheme.

Aside from its snazzy good looks, the 1.75 millionth Corvette is also equipped with both the Z51 Performance Package and the Engine Appearance Package. It features sterling silver aluminum wheels, adjustable ride height, and sits at the range-topping 3LT trim level. Needless to say, raffle winner Don Creekmore is one lucky driver.

For those who missed out on the raffle event, don’t worry; the Corvette Museum has more events coming soon. On September 24, the museum will be raffling a customizable 2021 C8 Coupe, and a Silver Flare 2021 C8 on October 15. Who knows, you may get lucky!