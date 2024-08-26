No Comments

Don’t Miss These 4 Commonly Overlooked Problems on Used Cars!

Don’t be fooled by a deal that looks too good to be true … A used car might be hiding problems!

Buying a previously owned car is a great way to get the model you want at a price you can afford. Plenty of vehicles wind up on used car lots or front yards with barely any miles on them — yet priced at must-sell deals.

However, there’s truth in the proverb that you should never judge a book by its cover. Just because a car looks fine doesn’t mean it actually is. There could be serious problems lurking beneath the surface! Before you buy a vehicle that someone else has owned, make sure it doesn’t have any of these commonly missed problems on used cars.

Missed problems on used cars that you should always look for

Problems with the powertrain

Just because the car drives fine in a 10-minute test loop around the neighborhood doesn’t mean there aren’t any problems under the hood. Many issues won’t reveal themselves until the car is traveling at highway speeds or has been running for over an hour. Don’t limit yourself to a short test drive; make sure you’ve driven the used car for long enough in intense conditions to confirm it operates properly.

Problems with the HVAC

If you’re buying a used car during the summer, you checked the air conditioning, but you may not have checked the heating or defrost functions. On the flip side, when shopping in wintertime, you checked the heater but probably didn’t run the air conditioning. Make sure you check all HVAC system settings thoroughly (even in off-seasons) to ensure they aren’t hiding problems.

Problems with the wheels

Wheels don’t just go round and round; they also stop, turn, and bounce. Don’t just stick to the straight, flat roads when you’re test-driving a pre-owned car. Take it on winding, bumpy surfaces with potholes and speed bumps where worn brakes, struts, and shocks would be more apparent. You don’t want to hit a pothole a month after you buy a used car and have it fall apart!

Problems with outdated parts

If the car’s previous owner intended to sell the car a while ago, they probably haven’t replaced any worn-out parts that are past due. Does the car you’re buying have old parts in it? Not only will you soon be paying for replacements, but the outdated pats may have done permanent damage to the vehicle (even something as basic as an outdated engine filter).

Most of these commonly overlooked problems on used cars can be found with a proper inspection by an experienced mechanic. Have a conversation with your mechanic to ensure the car you’re buying isn’t hiding any surprises.