No Comments

Criminal Crow Wreaks Havoc on Windshield Wipers in the UK

Some UK drivers are wishing that a local crow would “nevermore” come around

Photo: Pixabay

One crow has been causing headaches for drivers in the UK, according to the BBC. So far, “George” (as he’s been dubbed) has victimized the windshield wipers of 20 cars. The cars belong to staff who work at Greenfields Community Housing headquarters in Essex.

According to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, the crimes could be a result of the crow’s attraction to the rubber material of the blades. Though it could also be reacting to its reflection in the glass of the windshields.

John Marzluff, wildlife science professor at the University of Washington, confirms that this behavior is quite common in crows. He seconded the idea that George might just like the feel of the rubber. Though, he also suggested that the bird might just be poking around the car’s exterior hoping to find food.

Need New Auto Parts? Give us a call here at O’Reilly Buick GMC

Replacing wiper blades is becoming costly for Greenfields Community Housing staff

Whatever the cause of George’s damages, it’s becoming a nuisance for employees at Greenfields. Staff member Amanda Bhavani claims that the bird comes back as soon as they look away. “We are looking for a long-term solution just to deter George. We want to keep him and his friends here, but this is becoming a bit of a problem.”

Apparently, the attacks started back in November and the crow has damaged not just wiper blades but the cars’ exterior paint. Staff claims that they shell out 40 pounds each time George rips off a set of wipers. Paint chips are significantly more expensive to repair. Depending on how large and deep the scratches are, paint chip repair jobs typically cost in the range of 114-5,739 pounds (US $150-$7,500) to fix.

Until the staff members find a more permanent way to protect their cars, they’re implementing some creative solutions. Per the New York Post, putting a fake owl with some black feathers around it on top of their cars seems to keep George away. Though, some have gone as far as keeping a frozen dead crow carcass on hand for this purpose.

Theft Deterrent: Learn more about OnStar’s stolen vehicle assistance function