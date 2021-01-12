No Comments

D-Nice Turns 2021 Ford F-150 into Club Quarantine

Legendary rapper/DJ D-Nice turns 2021 F-150 Limited into Club Quarantine

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company launched a new lifestyle campaign this month to promote the all-new 2021 F-150. The hero ad is a commercial called “Work It Out,” which sees legendary producer, DJ, and Human TR-808 D-Nice turn a new F-150 into a mobile club to keep the party going during the pandemic.

The 30-second spot debuted on OWN, BET, and TV One earlier this month. In the commercial, D-Nice shows off a 2021 Ford F-150 Limited and features like the available Interior Work Surface and Pro Power Onboard generator, which he uses to turn the truck into what he dubs Club Quarantine.

Watch: D-Nice, 2021 Ford F-150 star in ‘Work It Out’

D-Nice decided to put Club Quarantine together earlier this year as a way to combat loneliness caused by shelter-in-place orders. The first dance party in March drew 100,000 viewers on Instagram Live, including Janet Jackson, Michelle Obama, Fab 5 Friday, Bernie Sanders, and newly elected President of the United States Joe Biden.

Part of the extended “More Than Tough” campaign includes testimonials from people who came out to party with D-Nice and his high-end F-150 at later Club Quarantine shows (while maintaining social distance, of course).

“Being tough has new meaning to me after partying in Club Quarantine with some of the strongest people I have ever met,” said D-Nice. “I’m proud to help introduce the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 that they built tougher to take your hustle to the next level.”

D-Nice first came to prominence in the 1980s as a founding member of Boogie Down Productions. In 1987, BDP — co-founded by the legendary KRS-One and the late, great DJ Scott La Rock — released Criminal Minded, one of the best hip-hop records you probably haven’t heard and need to listen to if you haven’t (or revisit if you have). And, yes, you’re correct, his name totally sounds like a joke from that Key & Peele sketch. But seriously. Go listen to Criminal Minded. Thank me later.

Dibrie Guerrero, Ford’s multicultural marketing manager, says that the “More Than Tough” campaign “recognizes and celebrates the spirit of American ingenuity.” Ford launched the all-new 2021 F-150 in December.

