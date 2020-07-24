No Comments

Differences Between Naturally Aspirated and Turbocharged Engines

What type of engine you go with depends on your performance preferences

Photo: Kevin P. via Pixabay

If you’re on the fence about whether you need a naturally-aspirated or turbocharged engine, you’re in the right place. These engine types have their own strengths and weaknesses. Here’s a brief overview of these engines to help you make an informed decision when buying your next vehicle.

Naturally aspirated

One of the primary benefits of an aspirated engine is that there’s no engine lag before it reaches peak torque. That’s because the only engine components in between the air and combustion chambers are the intake valves, air filter, and throttle body. So, in general, a naturally-aspirated mill delivers more response behind the wheel than a turbocharged one does.

Another key advantage is that this engine type is easier and cheaper to maintain. This is due to its simpler construction and the fact that it has fewer parts.

Despite these two strengths, a naturally aspirated engine typically can’t match a turbocharged engine when it comes to fuel efficiency. If this quality is a top priority as you shop for a new vehicle, then a turbocharged engine will be a more satisfying choice.

Turbocharged

The Corvette C8’s twin-turbo V8 engine is a force to reckon with

Photo: Chevrolet

As just mentioned, a turbocharged engine’s key advantage over a naturally aspirated one is its efficiency. Some of this ability to conserve fuel is likely due to the fact that many turbocharged mills are paired with continuously variable transmissions, which enhance their mileage on the highway.

Another thing is that a turbocharged engine innately supplies more torque than a naturally aspirated engine does. Though, variable valve timing is one technology that can help give a naturally aspirated engine a higher torque rating.

One weakness of a turbocharged engine is that it can result in unpredictable performance when compared to a naturally aspirated one. If you’re not used to surges of power that turbos are known for, it’s easy to lose a bit of traction any time you step on the pedal a little too forcefully.

