Differences Between the 2021 Chevy Trax and Trailblazer

2021 Chevy Trailblazer

Photo: Chevrolet

The all-new 2021 Chevy Trailblazer is Chevy’s new entry-level small SUV. It slots right beside the Chevy Trax, but it has a few key differences from its older sibling. Here’s a look at their specs and features.

Compact and Convenient: The 2021 Chevy Trax

Power and efficiency

Photo: Chevrolet

On the Trailblazer, you’ll get to choose between two powertrain options. It comes standard with a 1.2-liter turbo engine that delivers 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. It’s matched with a Continuously Variable Transmission. You can step up to the slightly less underpowered ECOTEC 1.3-liter turbo engine, which channels 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft torque through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The Trax only offers the 1.4-liter turbo four-cylinder engine. It pumps out 138 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque, and pairs with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Both the Trax and the Trailblazer offer available all-wheel drive.

Interior amenities

2021 Chevy Trax LT

Photo: Chevrolet

The Trailblazer offers a little more cargo room than the Trax. The all-new Trailblazer provides 25.3 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row. If you fold the seats down, that expands to 54.4 cubic feet. Available upgrades are pretty sparse, but you can opt for automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a 120-volt power outlet.

The Trax offers just 18.7 cubic feet behind the back seats. However, this can expand to 48.4 cubic feet. Furthermore, the Trax and Trailblazer offer similar interior amenities.

Technology and connectivity

2021 Chevy Trailblazer

Photo: Chevrolet

The Trailblazer boasts more standard tech than the Trax. The new model comes standard with wireless smartphone connectivity, Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities, and a 7-inch infotainment touch screen. Higher trim levels include a wireless charging unit and an 8-inch touch screen.

Technology on the Trax is considerably more limited. While it also offers a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, it lacks smartphone connectivity. Similarly, you’ll be stuck with the 7-inch infotainment system, and it doesn’t offer a wireless device charger.

Trims

2021 Chevy Trax LT

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevy Trax offers just two trim levels: the LS and LT. On the other hand, the Trailblazer offers five different trims: the L, LS, LT, ACTIV, and RS models.

Pricing

2021 Chevy Trailblazer

Photo: Chevrolet

The Trailblazer boasts a lower starting MSRP of $19,000. The Trax, on the other hand, starts at $21,300.

