No Comments

Differences Between the 2022 Bolt EV and the 2022 Bolt EUV

2022 Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

The upcoming model year is a big deal for Chevy’s lineup of electrified vehicles. The automaker just introduced the redesigned 2022 Bolt EV and the 2022 Bolt EUV — and despite their similar names, the two models have a notable amount of differences. Here’s a look at their unique qualities.

No Matter Which You Choose, You Can’t Go Wrong: Chevrolet’s legacy of quality

Size

2022 Bolt EUV

Photo: Chevrolet

From the outside, the Bolt EUV is about 6 inches longer than its EV sibling. It also boasts a little more room on the inside — the Bolt EUV offers 96.5 cubic feet of passenger volume, while the Bolt EV offers 93.9 cubic feet. However, the EV leads the way in cargo volume by a slight margin. Behind the second row, the EV provides 16.6 cubic feet and 57 cubic feet of space with all of the seats folded flat. For comparison, the EUV offers 16.3 cubic feet with the seats in place and a maximum of 56.9 cubic feet.

Styling

2022 Bolt EUV

Photo: Chevrolet

Despite sharing a similar name, the 2022 Bolt EV and the 2022 Bolt EUV differentiate themselves in terms of design. The automaker states that the two models don’t share exterior sheet metal components, and that fact is most pronounced when you note the Bolt EUV’s horizontal body lines and center crease line, which across the hood. The Bolt EV, on the other hand, sports new signature lighting and a redesigned front fascia.

Technology

2022 Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

Both models come standard with wireless smartphone connectivity and Chevy Safety Assist, an active safety suite that includes Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, and Front Pedestrian Braking and IntelliBeam headlamps.

The EUV boasts standard wireless device charging capabilities, while the EV offers this feature as an available option. On top of that, the Super Cruise hands-free driving function is exclusively available on the Bolt EUV. The EV charges slightly faster, too — it can regain 100 miles of range in 30 minutes when hooked up to a DC fast charger, while the EUV regains up to 95 miles in the same amount of time.

Powertrain and range

2022 Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

The EUV and EV both boast a magnetic drive motor that delivers 200 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, but the EV gets a bit more range. You can drive the EV 259 miles on a full charge, while the EUV earns 247 miles.

Ready to Go Green? Shop for a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

The slightly larger Bolt EUV also has a slightly higher price tag, starting at $33,995, while the Bolt EV starts at $31,995.