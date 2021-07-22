No Comments

Differences Between the Cadillac XT4 and the Buick Encore GX

Cadillac XT4

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac and Buick are both upscale GM brands, but how do their small SUVs compare? Here’s a look at how the Cadillac XT4 and the Buick Encore GX stack up against one another.

Trim levels

Cadillac XT4

Photo: Cadillac

The Cadillac XT4 and the Buick Encore GX both offer a trio of trim levels, but the Cadillac lineup is structured a bit differently. The Cadillac XT4 has the Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport models. The Luxury is the entry-level model, while the Premium Luxury and the Sport trim levels both serve as range-topping models geared towards different types of drivers.

On the other hand, the Encore GX’s three trims — Preferred, Select, and Essence — follow a more traditional structure, with each subsequent trim boasting more features than the last.

Both models come standard with front-wheel drive and offer available all-wheel drive.

Powertrain

Cadillac XT4

Photo: Cadillac

The Encore GX has two engine options, but they don’t pack as much of a punch as the Cadillac XT4’s sole engine. The Encore GX comes standard with a 1.2-liter Ecotec Turbo engine that channels 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque through a Continuous Variable Transmission. With this powertrain, you’ll earn about 30 mph on the highway, 26 mpg in the city, and 28 mpg combined.

The Encore GX’s available Ecotec 1.3-liter Turbo engine puts out 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft torque, and pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain nets a bit better fuel economy than the standard mill, with 32 mpg on the highway, 30 mpg in the city, and 31 combined.

The 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine is the only one you’ll find on the 2021 Cadillac XT4. It matches with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and produce 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. With front-wheel drive, it maxes out at 30 mpg on the highway. All-wheel drive models max out at 29 mpg on the highway.

Spaciousness

Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

When it comes to cargo volume, the Encore GX has a bit more room than the Cadillac XT4. Inside the Encore GX, you’ll find 23.5 cubic feet of space behind the back row, and 50.2 cubic feet with all of the seats folded flat. With all of its seats in place, the XT4 offers 22.5 cubic feet of storage room, or a maximum of 48.9 cubic feet.

Sound systems

Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

Just as you’d expect, the Cadillac offers a more elaborate sound system than the Buick. The XT4 comes standard with a seven-speaker audio setup and offers a 13-speaker Bose Centerpoint surround sound audio system. The Buick Encore GX comes equipped with a six-speaker sound system, and if you’re looking to upgrade, it maxes out with a seven-speaker Bose sound system.

Safety

Buick Encore GX

Photo: Buick

Both the XT4 and the Encore GX come standard with a range of safety tech, including Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. However, you’ll have to pay extra for Rear Park Assist on the Buick Encore GX, while it comes standard on the Cadillac XT4.

