Dodge Challenger, Ram 1500 Scoop InMoment eNVy Awards

The 2021 Dodge Challenger picked up the InMoment eNVy Award for sports cars

Photo: Stellantis

A pair of Stellantis’ heavy hitters knocked in a pair of runs with a couple of award wins. The 2021 model-year Ram 1500 and Dodge Challenger each got the nod in their respective categories in this year’s InMoment eNVy Awards for meeting and exceeding customer expectations.

Going Electric: 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe shows that electrification can be a whole lot of fun

InMoment VP of automotive Tim Englehart said that the 2021 Ram 1500 and Dodge Challenger won the full-size pickup and sports car segments, respectively, because they earned top scores for comfort, quality, and performance.

The fourth-annual InMoment eNVy Awards are based on data pulled from the InMoment New Vehicle Customer Study. Rankings are based on customer satisfaction on key qualities including performance, safety, and cost of ownership.

Dodge, Ram in solid shape heading into EV transition period

Ram fans are no doubt more than satisfied with the insanely powerful TRX

Photo: Stellantis

Englehart warns that while today’s winners have earned loyalty from customers, the switch to EVs could lead to drivers testing the waters with different brands. Notably, th

“There’s a sea change underway, with the move to online shopping and buying methods, consumer interest in tech-savvy innovation, and the EV segment positioned to become mainstream,” Englehart said. “More than ever, OEMs and dealerships need to be hyper-focused on meeting current and future buyer expectations.”

Ram and Dodge are both there to be sure. The brands are already teasing their switches to electric vehicles and promising a focus on qualities that make both distinct. The first Dodge EV will be a pure muscle car that emphasizes speed and power while the Ram EV concept teases a bold style and may come with a confidence-boosting range extender.

Ram and Dodge have their eyes fixed on the future of driving to be sure. But with the Ram 1500 and Dodge Challenger still out there delivering the goods, the present is in more than capable hands.