‘Drive to Survive’ Season 2 Arrives February 28 on Netflix

Photo: Pablo Franco | Unsplash

Drive to Survive season 2 will debut on Netflix in just over a month, on February 28. It will cover the events of the 2019 Formula One World Championship, taking viewers behind the scenes of some of 2019’s most dramatic moments.

Unlike the first season of Drive to Survive, which dropped last year and was hugely popular among F1 followers, as well as credited with bringing new fans to the sport, all 10 of F1’s teams granted access to the documentary crews for the filming of the second season.

Notably, neither Ferrari nor Mercedes, the two main title contenders, had granted this access in 2018, so this is a big step forward for the series. And if Drive to Survive is looking to make drama, which seems to be its MO based on the first season, it will have had plenty to work with.

The 2019 season was filled with great moments, from Honda’s first-ever victories in the hybrid era and Charles Leclerc’s Bahrain heartbreak to everything about the absolutely chaotic German Grand Prix — which, as it happened, was the race where the documentary crews were behind the scenes at Mercedes, just in time for its worst weekend of the year.

Driver to Survive season 2 viewers will also get to relive Hamilton claiming his sixth drivers’ title and get a no-holds-barred look at what living and working in the sometimes-affectionately-, sometimes-not-affectionately-called F1 circus is like for the drivers and team personnel.

James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, and Sophie Todd were the executive producers for the first season, and though it’s not been confirmed, it’s expected that the trio returned for the upcoming one. We also expect Guenther Steiner, the lovable but serious and curse-happy team principal for Haas F1, who became a fan favorite after the first season of Drive to Survive, will get plenty of screen time once more.