Electrified G80 Makes History as First Genesis EV

Photo: Genesis

Unveiled at last month’s Auto Shanghai 2021, the Electrified G80 sedan is leading the way as Genesis’ first all-electric vehicle.

The Electrified G80 sticks with the distinguished, premium look of the gas-powered G80 while adding EV-specific features, eco-friendly interior materials, and dynamic all-electric performance.

“The Electrified G80, the perfect balance of athleticism and elegance, marks the beginning of our journey into the EV market, representing Genesis in the era of electrification,” said Jay Chang, global head of the Genesis brand.

Photo: Genesis

Electrified G80 performance and features

EPA range estimates aren’t available for the Electrified G80 yet. However, under South Korean standards, the vehicle’s estimated range is more than 265 miles. It tops 310 miles when tested under the more lenient NEDC standard. With 350-kilowatt rapid charging, the Electrified G80 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just over 20 minutes.

Detailed powertrain specs aren’t available yet. However, Genesis did reveal that the Electrified G80 can accelerate 0-60 mph in just 4.9 seconds. Its standard AWD system comes with a Disconnector Actuator System for easy switching back and forth between AWD and RWD settings.

The exterior design of the Electrified G80 follows the gas-powered G80 with signature features like the Genesis crest grille and double-lined LED lighting signatures. The charging port is concealed in the upper right corner of the grille. The interior design incorporates sustainable materials, using natural-dyed leather for the seats and console, along with recycled fabrics and wood trim throughout.

Photo: Genesis

The Electrified G80 boasts a number of advanced new tech features. The most notable of these is a Vehicle to Load, or V2L. This tool gives you 3.6 kilowatts of power for plugging in appliances and other electronics.

The vehicle also comes with a couple of cutting-edge features that first debuted in the GV80 SUV. Road Active Noise Cancellation keeps the cabin quiet by deploying opposite-frequency waves of sound. The Electronically Controlled Suspension with Road Preview uses a camera to detect changing road conditions, then adapts to maintain a smooth ride.

Genesis plans to release more details about the Electrified G80 later this year.