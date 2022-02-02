No Comments

F-150 Lightning Ford Intelligent Backup Power Gets Solar Energy Option

Blizzard? Snow problem for the F-150 Lightning and Ford Intelligent Backup Power

Photo: Ford

Running down a list of every rad thing about the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning might take a while. From its super quick acceleration to its huge Mega Power Frunk, it’s not hard to see why Ford’s basically pre-sold its entire first run ahead of its impending spring launch. But of all the features of the F-150 Lightning, Ford Intelligent Backup Power might be one of the absolute raddest.

If you didn’t already know, Ford Intelligent Backup Power lets F-150 Lightning owners reverse the flow of power back into their home during an outage. The timing couldn’t be better for Ford to become the first to offer this capability in America. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 2020 set a new record for power interruptions.

How does Ford Intelligent Backup Power work?

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning can store up to 131 kilowatt-hours of energy in the available extended-range battery system — which allows it to get up to 300 miles of range on a full charge, not for nothing. Extended-range models come with the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro, which allows drivers to charge the extended-range F-150 Lightning at a rate of about 30 miles per hour.

In order to use Ford Intelligent Backup Power, you’ll also need a Home Integration System. This includes a first-of-its-kind power converter that allows for bidirectional power flow. The technology automatically reverses the flow of power in the event of an outage, pumping electricity back into your home. This means it’s a matter of seconds between the power going down and the lights coming back on.

And it’s not just a temporary boost, either. The average American home uses around 30 kWh of energy a day, which means a fully-charged extended-range F-150 Lightning can power most homes for upwards of three days. Pair that with rationing or solar energy, and you’re looking at upwards of 10 days of power.

Once the power kicks back on, the flow of energy reverses and the grid begins to recharge the F-150 Lightning once again. Ford promises that future updates will allow the F-150 Lightning to use Ford Intelligent Backup Power to optimize energy during peak and off-peak hours.

So, in short: Ford Intelligent Backup Power lets you use your truck like a generator to power your home. It’s that simple. (Well, it’s pretty complex technology, but you know.) And if ya didn’t know, now ya know.

Ford teaming with Sunrun for home installation, solar solutions

Sunrun offering solar energy systems for F-150 Lightning owners

Photo: Ford

Speaking of solar power, Ford announced today that it’s teaming up with Sunrun, the top solar energy company in America. Sunrun is the preferred installer of the Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration System — the latter of which it also helped develop.

In addition to installing these technologies, Sunrun will offer solar panel solutions for F-150 Lightning customers. These systems will allow drivers to supplement the energy used to charge their trucks with zero-carbon solar power. In an outage, a photovoltaic system can extend Ford Intelligent Backup Power use for as long as needed.

“America’s energy future starts at home, and partnering with Ford illustrates a momentous shift in the way we power our lives,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “No longer tethered to a carbon-intensive energy system, we’ll be able to offer more paths to greater energy independence by powering homes and vehicles with the sun, while helping rapidly accelerate the transition to a clean, resilient energy future for all.”

Sunrun will be selling the Home Integration System in the spring. Around that time, the company will also begin offering installation for the Ford Charge Station Pro in 22 states. No prices have been announced yet, but you can fill out an update form at Sunrun’s website to get the scoop when that’s all revealed.

F-150 Lightning is Ford’s most innovative truck

A quick breakdown of the differences between Ford Intelligent Backup Power and Pro Power Onboard

Photo: Ford

Ford Intelligent Backup Power only scratches the surface of the innovative features Ford’s bringing to the table with the F-150 Lightning. Another key feature is the latest version of the Pro Power Onboard, the built-in generator introduced with the 2021 Ford F-150.

While Ford Intelligent Backup Power works to power the home, Pro Power Onboard works to power just about anything else. Offloading up to 9.6 kilowatts of onboard power, this feature can deliver power to tools like saws and drills, tailgating goodies like televisions and gaming consoles, and camping essentials like refrigerators and accessory lights. Work? Play? ¿Por qué no los dos?

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning offers 11 outlets (10 120-volt and one 240-volt) through which you can access this power, including four in the Mega Power Frunk. You can even use the 240-volt outlet and available accessories to charge other electric vehicles like the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and e-Transit.

On top of all this, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning offers BlueCruise hands-free driving, Ford Power-Up over-the-air updates, Phone As A Key, FordPass Power My Trip … look, the thing’s just straight-up smart, okay? And with all that going on, it’s hardly a surprise that demand has been through the roof and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.