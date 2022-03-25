No Comments

EPA Sets F-150 Lightning Max Range at 320 Miles

So what’re y’all gonna do with your extra 20 miles of range?

Photo: Ford

Maybe Ford didn’t truly grasp how popular the F-150 Lightning would become — they did, after all, shut down reservations after some 200,000 people plunked down a Benjamin to secure a spot in line. But underselling typically beats overselling, and that also holds when it comes to range estimates. Ford predicted a max electric range of 300 miles for the 2022 F-150 Lightning, but EPA testing reveals that number is notably higher.

Extended-range F-150 Lightning gets 20 extra miles of range

This week, Ford revealed the final EPA estimates for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. As it turns out, models with the extended-range battery get 20 miles more range than was originally targeted. That means every extended-range F-150 Lightning gets at least 300 miles of max range.

“We are laser focused on continually improving our energy consumption efficiency for Lightning and the team is really happy to deliver these results for our customers,” said Linda Zhang, F-150 Lightning chief program engineer, who was also named a USA Today Woman of the Year earlier this week.

Estimates for the F-150 Lightning with the standard-range battery remain on-target at 230 miles across the board.

Final EPA range estimates for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning are as follows

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SR: 230 miles ER: 320 miles

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XL T SR: 230 miles ER: 320 miles

T 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat SR: 230 miles ER: 320 miles

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER: 300 miles



The boosted numbers should only help the F-150 Lightning as it bursts out of the gate this spring — not like it really needs the help at this point. Already sold out for all intents and purposes, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting also offers bookoo horsepower, impressive towing and payload capabilities, off-road capabilities with standard 4×4, and a bunch of rad tech like Ford Intelligent Backup Power.