Ford F-Series is America’s Best-Selling Truck for 43rd Year

Pictured: Ford F-150 Raptor

Photo: Ford Motor Company

While sales for Ford Motor Company declined 3 percent in 2019, one high point shone expectedly bright: the Ford F-Series. With full-year sales of 896,526 trucks, the Ford F-Series stands as America’s best-selling truck for the 43rd consecutive year. What’s more, with sales totaling 2,310,494 vehicles, the Ford brand scored its 10th straight year as the best-selling brand in America.

“America’s best-selling brand for the past decade is on a roll,” said Ford Vice President of U.S. Marketing, Sales, and Service Mark LaNeve. “F-Series celebrates 43 years as the country’s favorite truck and 38 years as its [favorite] overall vehicle, and Transit stood at the top of the van podium again.”

Ford Transit sales were up 11.7 percent in 2019 at 153,868 vehicles delivered, and the Transit Connect saw its sales increase 30.3 percent with 41,598 vehicles delivered, making Ford America’s best-selling commercial van brand (man!) for 41 straight years.

The Transit, Transit Connect, and F-Series joined the Ranger in having a phenomenal year. The returning midsize pickup saw a full-year sales total of 89,571 trucks, which brought total Ford pickup sales to 986,097 for the year — good for the highest tally since 2005. Altogether, Ford truck and van sales totaled 1,243,136 in 2019, up 9.1 percent from 2018.

Ford SUV sales were down 6.9 percent at 742,578 vehicles delivered, but a 19.1 percent gain from EcoSport, 58.1 percent gain from the Expedition, and 3.3 percent gain from the Edge stand as positives on the year. Ford sold 241,388 Escape SUVs in 2019, down 11.3 percent from 2018.

Car sales, as expected, fell sharply with 324,780 delivered over the year. The Ford Fiesta delivered a 16.3 percent gain at 60,148 delivered, and the Mustang will likely wind up America’s best-selling sports coupe once again with a total of 72,489 sold.

Ford looks to get back into the black in 2020 with the introductions and launches of several key products.

“We promised a winning portfolio and that’s what we’re delivering with more on the way, including Mustang Mach-E, an all-new F-150, and the return of Bronco,” added LaNeve. “It’s going to be an exciting year for new product at Ford.”

