Ford F-Series is Bestselling Truck in America for 44th Year

New 2021 Ford F-150 arrived at dealerships in December

Photo: Ford

Not even a global pandemic could break the incomparable streak of the Ford F-Series. Ford sold a total of 787,422 F-Series trucks in 2020, making it the bestselling truck in America for the 44th year in a row. December capped off another year of leadership for the F-Series with the launch of the 2021 F-150, which is already moving like hotcakes.

New F-150 caps 44th year of dominance for F-Series

According to Ford, the all-new F-150 is averaging just six days on dealership lots in December. The first trucks rolled out last month to dealers nationwide and more are on the way, putting Ford in position to secure its 45th year of dominance.

“Fourth quarter represented an inflection point at Ford in our transition from cars to a much greater focus on iconic trucks, SUVs, and electric vehicles to better serve our customers,” said newly appointed VP of Ford Sales U.S. and Canada Andrew Frick.

“We began to see our strongest evidence of this in December with retail sales up 5.3 percent with the launch of our new F-150, Bronco Sport, and Mustang Mach-E. We are well-positioned to see the benefits of our focused efforts throughout 2021.”

Q4 saw the launch of several new vehicles that should see strong sales in the year ahead. Deliveries of the Bronco Sport got underway in November, and December demonstrated the high demand for the crossover with 5,198 vehicles delivered. Ford also launches the all-new Bronco later this summer.

Also launching in December was the Mustang Mach-E, with the first three deliveries taking place. These two launches, coupled with strong quarters for the Explorer and Expedition, drove Ford SUVs to a 4.7 percent year-over-year increase from Q4 2019.

More Ford vehicles take top spots in their segments

The rugged Explorer saw a major increase in sales in 2020

Photo: Ford

The F-Series wasn’t the only vehicle extending a streak in 2020. With sales totaling 131,556 vans, the Transit maintains its spot as America’s top commercial van since 2015. In 2020, the Transit commanded a 39 percent market share and outsold the No. 2 bestselling commercial van by 139 percent. Paired with a strong year for the Transit Connect, the Transit helped deliver Ford’s 42nd straight year as America’s No. 1 commercial van maker.

Likely to be the world’s bestselling sports car once again, the Ford Mustang also reigns as America’s bestselling sports car for the sixth year. Mustang sales totaled 61,090 last year.

The Explorer was the lone vehicle in Ford’s lineup to post a year-over-year gain, reaching sales of 226,217 for 20.9 percent growth over 2019. This was good enough to make the new Explorer the bestselling midsize SUV in America for the year as well as Ford’s bestselling SUV by a comfortable margin.

For the year, Ford delivered a total of 2,044,744 vehicles, including 1,939,334 vehicles from the Ford brand.

