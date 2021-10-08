No Comments

Ford BlueOvalSK Battery Park Builds on Strong Kentucky Presence

The Ford BlueOvalSK Battery Park opens in Kentucky in 2025

Photo: Ford

Ford is turning to one of its key hubs for manufacturing as a crucial part of its electrification strategy. Last week, Ford announced a $5.8 billion battery manufacturing park in Glendale, Kentucky, which adds to the Blue Oval’s robust presence in the Bluegrass State.

The BlueOvalSK Battery Park, part of Ford’s joint venture with SK, will cover 1,500 acres and consist of twin battery plants. When production kicks off in 2025, the complex will provide batteries for electrified Ford and Lincoln vehicles — including next-generation electric F-Series trucks.

“Ford is excited to make this historic investment in the commonwealth of Kentucky, a state that has been part of the Ford story since we rolled a Model T down an assembly line in Louisville in 1913,” said Ford North American COO Lisa Drake.

Blue Oval a big player in Kentucky with dual manufacturing plants

Ford employs nearly 9,000 people at Kentucky Truck Plant

Photo: Ford

Indeed, Ford is a formidable presence in the Bluegrass State already. The automaker operates two major assembly plants in the state: Louisville Assembly Plant and Kentucky Truck Plant. The former employs around 4,100 people — including 3,900 hourly workers — and builds the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair. Kentucky Truck Plant employs 8,920 people — 8,620 of whom are hourly — and produces the F-Series Super Duty, Ford Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator.

Ford is a huge contributor to Kentucky’s economy, accounting for about $11.8 billion of the state’s gross domestic product. Statewide, Ford supports around 120,000 direct and indirect jobs — including 48,000 jobs in Louisville alone.

Ford also aids local communities on a philanthropic front. In the past decade, Ford Fund has given $6.4 million to local causes including Dare to Care and the Louisville Urban League.