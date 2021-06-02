No Comments

Hey, Good Lookin’: 2021 Ford Bronco Wins iF Design Gold Award

The all-new Bronco won the iF Gold Award 2021 for design

Photo: Ford

Look, we don’t need any awards to tell us what our eyes can clearly see. We’re well, well aware that the 2021 Ford Bronco looks boss. But when design experts from the world over come together to award the all-new Ford Bronco for being one of the handsomest things going, it’s a nice little cherry on top.

iF: Bronco ‘redefines the lifestyle SUV’

The 2021 Ford Bronco picked up the Gold Award from Germany’s iF International Forum Design GmbH. And like a bar of shiny gold, iF sure had some shimmery, sparkly things to say about everyone’s favorite off-road hoss.

“Some cars appeal to our heart with emotional design, some to our head with pragmatic design. The Bronco does both, bringing the thrill of its iconic forebear into the 2020s. It marries the functional with the emotional, creating an off-road driving experience as close to riding bareback as any car can. This new Bronco design redefines the lifestyle SUV.”

Mmm. Brings a tear to your eye.

Bronco remains a hot-ticket item with conversions soaring

Not long now before the beast is unleashed

Photo: Ford

It certainly stands as a feather in the cap of Ford Bronco Chief Designer Paul Wraith, he with the rad name of a 1980s superheel pro wrestler. Wraith said that the goal of the Bronco’s design was to encourage drivers to get out there and explore, and it’s fair to say he and his team succeeded.

As of last month, some 125,000 of the 190,000 initial Bronco reservations in North America have been converted to orders. On top of that, Ford says about 70 percent of Bronco two- and four-door customers are new to the brand entirely.

And the pull of the Bronco is quite strong from an aesthetic standpoint because it pays so much tribute to the OG. You’ve got all the staples, including the single-piece grille, the round headlamps, the front fender trail sights, and that delightfully chonky squared-off shape.

That’s just how it looks — imagine how it performs. If you’re one of the thousands upon thousands awaiting the Bronco’s arrival, you don’t have much longer to wait. And you can bet that there are more awards where that came from once this thing starts getting to it.

