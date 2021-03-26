No Comments

New Ford Bronco is Made for Customization

The Bronco uses a modular platform perfect for customization

Photo: Ford

One of the highlights of the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco — and let’s be clear, there are a whole bunch of highlights to pore over — is its potential for customization. Like, you can’t even really grasp how customizable this thing is. That’s exactly how Ford wanted it, and that’s why they built the new Bronco on a modular platform.

One Rugged Truck: Meet the new 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor Off-Road Package

Because the 2021 Ford Bronco two- and four-door uses a modular platform, you can strip off everything from the doors to the fenders to the grille. In just a few hours with the right accessories, you can change the whole personality of your Bronco. Think the Potato Head toy, only you can climb into it and rip sand on the dunes. And camp in it!

Blow the bloody doors off!

Take a beautiful Bronco

Photo: Ford

Peel that grille off like a bandage

Photo: Ford

Dude’s out here swiping doors like he steals hearts

Photo: Ford

Fenders? Who needs ’em!

Photo: Ford

Ya know what? Still looks good to me

Photo: Ford

One of the quickest and easiest ways to change up the look of your Bronco is removing the frameless doors. This’ll take just a few minutes each (“depending on the skill level of the customer,” Ford says) and leave you with a Bronco perfect for open-air enjoyment. You could also swap out the standard doors for available tube doors — though we’re still all hoping that Ford will just do what’s right and offer up those sweet, sweet donut doors.

“I expect a lot of Bronco owners are going to have a lot of fun engaging with the DIY aspects of the modular design because it gives them the opportunity to create the perfect 4×4 for their unique needs without requiring a lot of mechanical expertise or experience,” said Bronco design chief Paul Wraith.

Wraith also says that the Ford Bronco and its modular platform can support new midcycle product updates and technologies for future customization. So your new Bronco could wind up being as fresh three years down the line as it will be when it rolls out of the showroom this summer. Just, you know, with a few miles of mud underneath its belt.

Give the Gift of Bronco: Ford offering all sorts of merch and accessories for its all-world rugged SUV