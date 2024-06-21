No Comments

Ford Opening Bronco Off-Roadeo in Tennessee

Photo: Ford

If you’re a Bronco or Bronco Sport owner in the Midwest or Southeast and have yet to cash in your Bronco Off-Roadeo experience, you’re in for a treat this October. Ford announced that it’s opening a fifth Bronco-focused driving school in Maryville, Tennessee — situated just outside the Great Smoky Mountains and found about an hour south of Knoxville.

For those unaware, all Ford Bronco and select Bronco Sport owners have the opportunity to enjoy a complimentary experience at a Bronco Off-Roadeo. This hands-on, day-long event includes guided instruction and off-roading, helping owners make the most of their new horses. The Tennessee location — spanning some 1,000 acres — joins schools in Moab, Nevada, New Hamshire, and Texas, providing easier access for Midwesterners and Southeasterners.

“With the opening of Bronco Off-Roadeo Tennessee, now 80% of Bronco and Bronco Sport owners will have access to an Off-Roadeo location that’s within 500 miles of their home,” said Bronco Off-Roadeo Manager Kelsey Gerken. “The Tennessee location also adds to the diversity of terrain with forested trails that complement the Las Vegas desert, Texas hill country, Moab red rocks, and New Hampshire mountains.”

And to ensure everyone has a fair shake to take advantage of the Bronco Off-Roadeo Tennessee or their nearest location, Ford is also extending the deadlines for owners who’ve yet to cash in. If you have a 2022 Bronco, Bronco Raptor, or Bronco Sport Badlands, you’ll have until Dec. 31 to visit a Bronco Off-Roadeo. All 2023 Ford Bronco and 2023 Bronco Sport owners will have until June 30, 2025, and 2024 model-year owners will have until around mid-December next year to cash in.

If you’ve already used your complimentary visit or you’d like to check out a Bronco Off-Roadeo as a non-owner, Ford will open up half-day adventure registrations next month.