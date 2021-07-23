No Comments

Ford Announces Three New Bronco Off-Roadeos for August

Ford announced three additional locations for Bronco Off-Roadeos in August

Photo: Ford

Are you one of the lucky ducks who’s got a 2021 Ford Bronco locked down? Already enjoying your 2021 Ford Broncos Sport? Got some free time next month? Because you can reserve your spot at one of three newly announced Bronco Off-Roadeos.

Next Bronco Off-Roadeos set for Moab, Nevada, New Hampshire

Ford announced three new locations for its Bronco Off-Roadeos: Moab, Utah; Mt. Potosi, Nevada; and Gilford, New Hampshire. All three schools open up on Aug. 16.

“When we were choosing locations for our Bronco Off-Roadeo schools, regional diversity was important, as was varying topography,” said Dave Rivers, Bronco brand marketing manager. “But at the heart of our strategy was finding the most epic locations to give Bronco owners the best outdoor experiences possible. The sceneries at all four locations are simply amazing.”

The Bronco Off-Roadeo is an exclusive enthusiast experience offered to customers who have purchased a Bronco two-door, Bronco four-door, Bronco Sport Badlands, or Bronco Sport First Edition. Each Bronco Off-Roadeo is a 10-hour experience that gives owners a chance to see what their vehicles can do.

Earlier this summer, the first Bronco Off-Roadeo took place at Grey Wolf Ranch in Horseshoe Bay, Texas.

The three Ford Bronco Off-Roadeos offer unique opportunities to test the SUVs in distinct environments. Ford turned to the trio of Vaughn Gittin Jr., Loren Healy, and Bob Burns to design each school’s ORX training courses, which test out features like the Terrain Management System with G.O.A.T. Modes and H.O.S.S suspension.

On top of learning about the Bronco and Bronco Sport, participants learn essentials like trail etiquette and recovery techniques. Registration also offers the chance to book add-on adventures like fly-fishing and whitewater rafting.

If you’ve ordered a Bronco or Bronco Sport and want to grab your spot before the three new Bronco Off-Roadeos open next month, head on over to broncooffroadeo.com and secure your reservation.

