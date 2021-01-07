No Comments

Ford Top Brand in Canada for 12th Year in 2020

Ford F-Series finishes 2020 as Canada’s bestselling truck for 55th year in a row

Photo: Ford

Ford secured its 12th consecutive year as the top automotive brand in Canada in 2020, delivering 239,571 vehicles over the year. This number was also high enough to make Ford the Ford Motor Company Canada’s No. 1 automaker overall for the fifth straight year.

Available Now in Canada: All-new Ford Mustang Mach-E delivers exceptional range, performance

Driving Ford’s success was — surprise, surprise — the F-Series, which achieved its 55th year as the bestselling truck in Canada. The F-Series, with sales totaling 128,649 trucks in 2020, is also Canada’s bestselling vehicle overall for 11 years and counting. The F-Series also locked up its 44th year as America’s bestselling truck in 2020.

Despite an overall downturn in sales brought about by the ongoing pandemic, Ford is satisfied with its performance in Canada and optimistic about what lies ahead.

“While the past year presented an unanticipated challenge for our business, Ford grew its market share in Canada and outpaced the automotive industry,” said Dean Stoneley, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company of Canada. “After delivering the first all-new Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E SUVs to customers last month, and with the highly anticipated Ford Bronco coming in mid-2021, we’re eager to get more of our exciting new products into the hands of Canadians.”

Super Duty, CVs set Q4 records

Several Ford vehicles delivered notable sales increases in 2020. The Super Duty, which helped propel the F-Series to its 55th year of segment supremacy, saw its sales increase 9 percent year-over-year. Super Duty sales increased 34 percent between October and December, good for a record for Q4.

With 10,840 trucks delivered in 2020, sales of the Ranger increased 64 percent from 2019. Explorer sales rose 68 percent in 2020 with a total of 16,229. Both the Ranger and Explorer achieved year-over-year sales gains in every quarter of 2020, including respective increases of 53 percent and 41 percent in the fourth quarter.

Another superlative for Ford Canada is its title of the country’s top commercial vehicle brand. Sales of Ford CVs increased 34 percent in Q4 2020, setting a new quarterly record. Helping this along was the Transit Connect, which was up 8 percent in 2020 at 3,583 sales.

The Latest from Ford: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport sets new standard for rugged crossovers