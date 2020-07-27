No Comments

Ford Canada Expects Lower Sales for F-150 PowerBoost

The 2021 Ford F-150 Limited is available with a PowerBoost V6 hybrid

Photo: Ford

It might be controversial to suggest, but it seems likely that the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 is going to be a sales hit. While one of the biggest adds to the lineup is the 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 hybrid, Ford Motor Company of Canada doesn’t expect its new addition to have too big an influence on F-150 sales.

According to Automotive News Canada, Ford sees PowerBoost hybrid versions of the 2021 F-150 as lower-volume sellers in Canada. The addition of the F-150 PowerBoost should help the truck maintain its spot as the top seller both in the segment and overall, but it likely won’t overtake conventional engine options as a favorite choice among customers.

That doesn’t mean Ford won’t push it as a top-level option for Canadians. Ford expects the PowerBoost F-150 to offer the most horsepower and torque in the segment, at least 12,000 pounds of max towing, and 700 miles of EPA-estimated range, all of which should make it plenty attractive to customers in Canada.

F-150’s built-in generator powers interest

Ford is offering three versions of its Power Pro Onboard generator

Photo: Ford

Auto News Canada points out, however, that one of the F-150 hybrid’s standard features should make for quite the popular option. The next-generation Ford F-150 is available with a Pro Power Onboard integrated generator that will make it a must-have for worksites. This innovative add-on saves cargo room and offers the ability to charge tools, recreational equipment and vehicles, and even a whole buncha refrigerators.

“Available Pro Power On-Board allows F-150 customers to leave the generator at home and free up cargo space,” said Joe Comacchio, vehicle line manager for Ford of Canada. “Offering enough electrical energy to power 28 average refrigerators, charge a full bed of electric dirt bikes, or run an entire job site worth of tools.”

2021 Ford F-150s optioned with the 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 get a standard 2.4-kilowatt generator and are available with a 7.2-kilowatt generator with a 240-volt 30-amp outlet mounted in the bed. A 2.0-kilowatt Pre Power Onboard generator will be available for gas engines.

New 2021 F-150 should hold off Ram’s charge

Ford’s focus with the 2021 F-150 fell largely on interior luxury and functionality

Photo: Ford

With 145,064 trucks sold in 2019, the Ford F-150 was Canada’s best-selling truck and overall vehicle by far. It did, however, see an uptick in competition from the Ram 1500, which saw sales of 96,763 trucks last year. And while the difference of nearly 50,000 units seems substantial, Ford isn’t taking any chances when it comes to staying on top.

“I can’t overstate how critical the F-150 is for Ford and its dealers,” said J.D. Power Canada Power Information Network Senior Manager Robert Karwel. “It pulls in by far the lion’s share of revenue and profit and customer loyalty.”

To help the F-150 maintain that spot, Ford is rolling out several other key updates to the new 2021 model. That includes standard SYNC 4 infotainment, an optional Interior Work Surface and Tailgate Work Surface, over-the-air update capabilities, and available Max Recline Seats.

“Ford is the market leader and I think they have done a wonderful job with the updates,” added Karwel. “This truck will continue their winning formula.”