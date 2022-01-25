1 Comment

Ford F-150 History

2021 Ford F-150

Photo: Ford

The Ford F-Series has been the best-selling pickup truck in the U.S. since 1977, and the best-selling vehicle since 1981. The F-Series moniker includes several truck models, but the F-150 is easily the best-known of them all. Initially introduced in 1948, the Ford F-150 has been helping American workers get the job done right in one form or another for more than 70 years.

Early history

The truck we know now as the F-150 was initially introduced as the Ford F-1 back in 1948. In 1953, the F-100 was introduced, but it wouldn’t be until 1975 that consumers would be introduced to the F-150 nameplate. In its first year in production, the F-150 was responsible for more than one-third of all F-Series sales, and thus, the legend was born.

The Ford F-150 has gone through an amazing 14 generations, and still continues to be America’s best-selling vehicle.

Recent history

In 2015, Ford unveiled the 13th-generation F-150, which was an incredible 750 pounds lighter than its predecessor thanks to a switch from steel material to aluminum. Despite Ford leaving steel behind, the F-150 proved just as tough when built with aluminum, competing in the Baja 1000 endurance race in camouflage to prove its mettle. It was a risky move for Ford, but one that paid off as truck enthusiasts bought the new, lighter pickup truck in droves.

2016 Ford F-150

Photo: Ford

The F-150 entered its 14th generation with the 2021 model. Although visually, the redesigned truck wasn’t too different from the previous generation, a whopping 92% of its parts were redesigned. For 2022, Ford is introducing its first-ever all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning. Though the Lightning is not yet on the road, almost 200,000 people have reserved theirs, proving once again that what could have been a risky move for Ford was a step in the right direction for truck owners.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning lineup

Photo: Ford

Awards

In addition to simply being the best-selling vehicle in America for over three decades, the Ford F-150 has won a host of awards, including the following.

1996 North American Truck of the Year

2004 North American Truck of the Year

2009 North American Truck of the Year

2015 North American Truck of the Year

2018 Texas Auto Writers Association Truck of Texas

2018 Middle East Truck of the Year (Raptor model)

2019 Automobile Journalists Association of Canada Best Pickup Truck

2021 Hispanic Motor Press Association Pickup Truck of the Year

2021 North American Truck of the Year

Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award (2014-2021 and counting)