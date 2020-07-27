No Comments

Ford Focus Gets EcoBoost Hybrid Powertrain

Photo: Ford

Though it’s sadly no longer up for grabs in the United States, the new Ford Focus is going as strong as ever in Europe. Now the Focus is the latest vehicle in Ford Motor Company’s European lineup to offer an electrified powertrain with the addition of the EcoBoost Hybrid option to the lineup.

Available for the Ford Focus all across Europe, the 1.0-liter EcoBoost Hybrid engine features 48-volt mild-hybrid technology and cylinder deactivation, enabling robust performance and impressive efficiency. Not only is this engine more powerful than the outgoing 1.5-liter EcoBoost and six-cylinder manual transmission, but it’s 17 percent more efficient.

“Our electrified powertrains are designed not just to save drivers money on fuel, but also to boost the fun-to-drive character of our vehicles,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. “The Focus EcoBoost Hybrid seamlessly integrates electric and petrol power for levels of efficiency and performance not seen as possible before.”

The Ford Focus 1.0-liter EcoBoost Hybrid is available with outputs of 153 horsepower and 123 horsepower. The former configuration is both twice as powerful as and 45 percent more efficient than the 2.0-liter engine Ford offered in the Focus in 2010. This exceptional balance as achieved with a belt-driven integrated starter/generator and a 48-volt lithium-ion air-cooled battery pack, which help to deliver quick acceleration and reduce fuel consumption.

Because of the intelligent integration of the belt-driven integrated starter/generator, Ford was also able to equip the 1.0-liter EcoBoost with a larger turbocharger with less lag and lower the compression ratio. This increased performance is particularly evident when setting the Focus’ available Sport option in Selectable Drive Modes.

More changes to 2021 Ford Focus lineup

New Focus is available with a 12.3-inch digital information center

Photo: Ford

The all-digital display is fully customizable

Photo: Ford

The Ford Focus Active is similar in style to a crossover

Photo: Ford

The sleek and sexy Focus Wagon

Photo: Ford

The 2021 Ford Focus also becomes the newest vehicle in the lineup to receive the 12.3-inch fully digital LCD instrument cluster. The fully customizable display includes an exclusive theme for models with the EcoBoost Hybrid and is said to make driving easier by putting less strain on the eyes with its true color technology.

The Focus is also the latest vehicle to get a standard FordPass Connect modem built in, which enables Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities and new Local Hazard Information technology. Ford’s Local Hazard Information feature will notify drivers of potential trouble on the road ahead well before it enters their field of vision.

“What makes Local Hazard Information different is that it is the cars that are connected — via the Internet of Things. There is no reliance on third-party apps,” said Joerg Beyer, executive director, Engineering, Ford of Europe. “This is a significant step forward. Warnings are specific, relevant, and tailored to try to help improve your specific journey.”

The 2021 Ford Focus lineup includes the high-end Titanium, even-higher-end Vignale, crossover-style Active, and satisfyingly powerful Focus ST.

