Production of Ford Mustang Bullitt Has Come to an End

So long and fare thee well, Ford Mustang Bullitt

Photo: Ford

They say all good things must come to an end, and that rings true for the Ford Mustang Bullitt. Production of the limited Mustang variant inspired by the Steve McQueen film of the same name ended in late 2020, according to Ford.

Ford brought back the popular Mustang Bullitt for the 2019 model year in grand fashion. The car debuted at the 2018 North American International Auto Show, grabbing enough attention on its own with its retro-inspired details (cue-ball shifter!) and 480 horsepower.

Adding to its impact was the reveal of the original hero car driven by McQueen in the 1968 film, which had long been considered lost. After making scattered appearances over the course of two years, that pony fetched a record $3.74 million at Mecum’s Kissimmee 2020 auction.

Since its debut, the new Mustang Bullitt proved popular thanks to, among other things, its sub-$50,000 price tag and 480-horsepower output. Due to popular demand, Ford brought the Mustang Bullitt back for 2020.

Mustang Mach 1 replaces Bullitt this spring

New Mustang Mach 1 (middle) races out of the gate this spring

Photo: Ford

Though production of the Mustang Bullitt has come to an end, Ford already has its candidate in place to fill its treads. This spring, the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 launches with the title of the most track-capable 5.0-liter pony car ever made. The Mach 1 shares the same beefed up 5.0-liter V8 as the Mustang Bullitt, but it boasts a unique Handling Package that will make it even more agile.

As for the fate of the final 2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt to come off the line, a Ford spokesperson confirmed to Cnet Roadshowthat the final model — fittingly done up in Dark Highland Green — found its way into the hands of a lucky customer.

