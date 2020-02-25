No Comments

The Mustang Mach-E Frunk Fits So Many Chicken Wings

HEY Y’ALL CAN YOU BELIEVE ALL THE SHRIMP I CAN CRAM IN THIS THING?

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Ford wants everyone to know that the upcoming 2021 Mustang Mach-E has a great frunk, especially if you like tailgating and love chicken wings. Ah yes, the frunk. If you haven’t heard the term for the front trunk offered with electric vehicles in place of a traditional engine bay, you might want to get acquainted because it’s probably only going to become an even greater point of focus.

Take for example Ford’s recent post-Big Game proclamation that the 4.8-cubic-foot frunk beneath the hood of the 2021 Mustang Mach-E makes the all-electric SUV an upgrade for tailgating during next football season. “Football season is officially over,” Ford boldly proclaims, conveniently forgetting that the end of the NFL season put the world just a week away from the hotly anticipated launch of the XFL, which has since set the world on fire with … oh, it’s just kind of there, huh? Okay, but do they make all the football men stand for the song? That’s the important thing.

Anyway, whether you’re tailgating for whatever your favorite XFL team is or for Opening Day 2021 or for someone’s bar mitzvah, Ford wants you to know that the all-electric Mustang Mach-E will be super great for that when it arrives in late 2020.

For example, the frunk — just get used to that beautiful little word, frunk — is roughly equivalent to a 36-gallon cooler and can be easily drained. Ford helpfully points out that the frunk can hold over 1,000 regular-sized chicken wings, which is probably only just the right amount you’d need to properly pre-game for a St. Louis BattleHawks game.

So kind of this man to share his buffalo wing collection, his life’s work and sole purpose, with all of (insert team name here) Nation

Photo: Ford

If you want to get frunky with your tailgating, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E will let you do it. And what better excuse do you need to get an all-electric SUV that’s got good range and impressive power and a cool touchscreen and a low starting price and oh also might make you more dateable somehow?

