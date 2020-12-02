No Comments

The Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition is Nuts

Call this Mustang Mach-E GT almonds. Cuz it’s nuts

Photo: Ford

Ford’s kicking off the last month of this cursed dang year with a heckuva bang. It’s been said for the last year that the Mustang Mach-E GT would get a special edition capable of going from 0-60 mph in the mid-three-second range. And ya know what? The 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition does exactly what Ford said it would.

Ford confirms that the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will be positively insane off the starting line. The 3.5-second 0-60 target remains intact, and you can bet Ford won’t stop short of making sure the Performance Edition delivers. Can’t stop, won’t stop, even.

“We already pushed the envelope by creating an electric vehicle with the pony badge, so it’s only natural that we push it even further,” said Darren Palmer, global director, battery electric vehicles, Ford Motor Company. “Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition not only gives you the added performance you expect from the GT name, but accentuates the thrill with the responsiveness of an all-electric powertrain.”

Oh, right, it’s all-electric. That means that you can also bank on the Performance Edition delivering 235 miles of range on a single charge. That’s slightly better than the EPA-certified range for models with the extended-range battery and electric all-wheel drive. This thing may as well be a bag of salty, delicious pistachios, because it’s nuts.

Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition drops summer 2021

Gimme gimme gimme gimme

Photo: Ford

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition won’t just be fast from a dead stop, either. With output of 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft of instant torque — higher than the original estimate of 459 horses and 612 lb-ft of torque — it’s one of the most powerful options in the Mustang lineup. Add on MagneRide damping, 19-inch front brakes with red-painted Brembo calipers, and Pirelli summer tires? Hoo-doggy.

Ford says the Performance Edition will also feature Performance Gray ActiveX front seats with contrasting metallic stitching and reflective Miko inserts and an aluminum applique on the instrument panel. It’s the little things that make a perfect dish.

If you’ve already reserved your Mustang Mach-E GT, don’t sweat it — Ford says you can add the Performance Edition package when orders go live next spring. The 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT hits the streets with all kindsa fury next summer.

