Four for Ford: Super Duty Wins 2024 North American Truck of the Year

Photo: Ford

What’s better than a threepeat? A fourpeat, naturally. And Ford has secured one with the all-new Super Duty taking home the 2024 North American Truck of the Year Award.

The 2024 Ford F-Series Super Duty locks up the fourth straight NACTOY for the Blue Oval in the ever-competitive pickup category. Last year, the F-150 Lightning became the first electric truck to score top honors. Ford also took home the prize in 2021 and 2022 thanks to the F-150 and Maverick, respectively. Combined with honors for the Mustang Mach-E and Bronco, Ford has claimed half of all NACTOY awards in the past four years.

Andrew Kernahan, the chief program engineer for the new Super Duty, calls the achievement a testament to “the relentless dedication our teams have to our customers and endless hours they’ve poured into designing, engineering, and building Super Duty pickups and chassis cabs.”

Super Duty’s superlatives give it edge over two Chevys

The 2024 Ford Super Duty is the most powerful, most capable, and most advanced yet. Among its class-leading notables: 40,000 pounds of maximum towing, 8,000 pounds of max payload, and a high-output Power Stroke turbo-diesel that generates 1,200 lb-ft of torque. Plus, it’s the first truck in North America to offer a 5G modem standard, and it’s available with Pro Power Onboard.

Ford’s fourth North American Truck of the Year title comes at the expense of the Chevrolet Colorado and Chevrolet Silverado EV. It secured 189 total votes from jurors, and praise from the panel includes Mark Detroit Free Press’ Mark Phelan calling it the embodiment of “a workhorse and a show horse.”

2024 honors mark first NACTOY win for Super Duty

Surprisingly, it’s also the first time in the 31-year history of the NACTOYs that the Super Duty has come out on top and only the second time it’s been nominated. This year’s winners also include the Toyota Prius for cars and Kia EV9 for utility vehicles.

In late December, Ford announced that the F-Series — which includes the Super Duty and F-150 — is America’s bestselling truck for the 47th year in a row.