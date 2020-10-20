No Comments

Ford First to Partner with The Copper Mark

Ford is the first corporate partner of copper industry watchdog The Copper Mark

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company is furthering its commitment to sustainability by becoming the first-ever corporate partner of The Copper Mark. Teaming with the organization, the copper industry’s leader in social and environmental assurance, will help Ford ensure responsible and sustainable copper sourcing along its supply chain.

Ford Technology: Ford SYNC 4 uses INRIX to find cheap gas, available parking

“Transparency in our supply chain is key to ensuring the companies we work with align to our sustainability standards and principles,” said Ford Vice President and Chief Sustainability and Safety Officer Bob Holycross. “Our commitment to responsibly sourced copper is another way we’re working to put actions behind our words and show that what’s good for the planet is good for business.”

What is The Copper Mark?

The Copper Mark, created in 2019, monitors and evaluates copper sourcing practices from the mine to the smelter to the refinery. Practices considered in The Copper Mark’s evaluation includes working conditions, labor practices, human rights, and impact on the community and environment. Transparency and disclosure in leadership and governance are also key factors.

To ensure industry-standard compliance, The Copper Mark weighs the processes of copper companies against the Responsible Minerals Initiative’s Risk Readiness Assessment.

Ford is first again

By partnering with The Copper Mark, Ford reaffirms its commitment to sustainability. As copper is used throughout the supply chain in the creation of components like circuitry, wiring, and radiators, ensuring responsible processes in the sourcing and refinement processes gives Ford better accountability.

“Ford’s recognized background in sustainability is key to our partnership,” said Michèle Brülhart, executive director of The Copper Mark. “We’re delighted to have a corporation so committed to responsible sourcing working with us as we move forward.”

Ford’s sustainability strategy includes the goal of becoming the world’s most trusted company. Part of achieving that goal includes responsibly sourcing all raw materials. Ford’s 2020 Sustainability Report includes the long-term goals of eliminating the use of single-use plastics by 2030, using 100 percent locally sourced renewable energy in manufacturing by 2035, and carbon neutrality by 2050.

Ford Manufacturing: New Ranger tops the 2020 American-Made Index