Oscar-Nominated ‘Ford v Ferrari’ Sound Engineer Has History with Cars

Photo: 20th Century Studios | YouTube

David Giammarco earned his third Academy Award nomination for sound mixing for his work (with Steven A. Morrow and Paul Massey) on Ford v Ferrari. Giammarco, who was previously nominated in 2008 for his work on 3:10 to Yuma and in 2012 for Moneyball, told CBC that it represents a full-circle moment for him given his upbringing around cars.

Giammarco grew up in Welland, Ontario, spending his early years helping out at his uncle’s auto body shop in the summer and helping his brother work on cars. Prior to entering the film industry, he worked at a factory that produced automotive products. Appropriate, then, that his latest work had him working directly with cars yet again.

While Paul Massey—with whom Giammarco worked previously on films like Total Recall and Star Trek — was responsible for music and dialogue, David worked on sound effects including the Ford GT40. For this, Giammarco and his team traveled to Ohio to record sounds made by an authentic GT40 like the very same driven by Ken Miles at the 1964 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“The Le Mans sequence is 30 minutes long and we didn’t want to bombard people and just be racing constantly and loud,” Giammarco told CBC. “So we were really trying to find a way where we were just exciting but not over the top, and hopefully we achieved that.”

Clearly, the fruits of his labor paid off in the form of a nomination for the highest honor in the field. Ford v Ferrari was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing. It won the Oscar for the latter two, and while Giammarco did not win, he has much to be proud of.

“It’s such a strong film, I’m very attached to it,” Giammarco said.

Hear the Trailer for ‘Ford v Ferrari’